Tom Aspinall Is Living His Dream

“From the first day I stepped on the mat, I’ve loved it,” Aspinall recalled in an exclusive interview with John Gooden last month. “I have no memory of it whatsoever, but I believe it was wrestling.”

As a flexible six- or seven-year-old with a short memory, Tom’s father took him to a jiu-jitsu gym next. Then boxing. Then more wrestling. As he grew up, martial arts was just as standard in the Aspinall household as Sunday cartoons were for any adolescent.

Now, the 27-year-old is truly a man of mystery from a fighter’s perspective, as we’ve seen very little of him. Since his UFC debut in March of 2020, he’s amassed a total of 2 minutes of 20 seconds of Octagon experience across two fights. And throughout his entire professional career? The Englishman’s nine wins, in total, have been achieved in just over eight minutes.

If it were up to Aspinall, he’d like to keep the air of mystery about him for as long as possible.

“Hopefully I won’t have a chance to show [my skills] in this one as well,” Aspinall said with a lax grin. “I don’t want to be in there for longer than I need to be. If I can finish it, I’ll finish it. Every time.”