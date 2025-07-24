Tom Aspinall And Ciryl Gane Headline UFC 321 In Abu Dhabi For Epic Heavyweight Title Fight

UFC 321 tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. GST on Friday, July 25 via ticketmaster.ae, while hotel packages are available via etihadarena.ae. Early access to tickets will be available from 1 p.m. GST on Thursday, July 24, for those who registered their interest.

VIP Experience packages will be available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Fans can enjoy exclusive access with premium seating, VIP weigh-in access, all-inclusive hospitality, athlete meet-and-greets and more. For full package details, visit UFCVIP.com.

UFC 321 is the second UFC event scheduled in Abu Dhabi this year. In recent years, Abu Dhabi has hosted some of the highest-calibre UFC bouts, featuring world champions, rising stars, and unforgettable moments. From Khabib Nurmagomedov’s dominant title defense at UFC 242 to the thrilling showdown between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway at UFC 308, the city has further cemented its status as a global stage for world-class MMA action.

Heavyweight champion Aspinall (15-3, fighting out of Manchester, England) returns to the Octagon® looking to cement his legacy in the heavyweight division. A well-rounded finisher with a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Aspinall secured his title with a stunning first-round KO of Sergei Pavlovich. He also boasts dominant wins over Alexander Volkov, Curtis Blaydes, and Andrei Arlovski, and now aims to defend his belt for the first time as the undisputed heavyweight king.

Former interim champion Gane (13-2, fighting out of Paris, France) looks to make history in his first appearance of 2025. Known for his elite footwork and striking finesse, Gane rose through the heavyweight ranks with impressive victories over Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa, and Alexander Volkov. The French star now sets his sights on another statement win as he attempts to reclaim UFC gold.

Additional bouts on the card include:

For further information on UFC 321 and to stay updated with Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, visit VisitAbuDhabi.ae.