Todd McFarlane Provides First Look At McFarlane Toys UFC
Pre-Orders Coming Soon
Aug. 7, 2024
Todd McFarlane provides a FIRST LOOK at McFarlane Toys UFC posed figures from San Diego Comic-Con. Pre-orders COMING SOON.
McFarlane Toys, an iconic leader in the collectibles category, has officially announced the signing of a new licensing agreement with UFC. Founded by Todd McFarlane over 30 years ago, McFarlane Toys is known for its meticulous attention to detail and innovation in the action figure market.
Todd McFarlane has unveiled a first look at McFarlane Toys' upcoming UFC figures at San Diego Comic-Con. The collaboration will produce both physical and digital collectibles, featuring 6-inch, ultra-detailed posed figures of some of UFC's most iconic athletes and moments.
Todd McFarlane expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Since UFC burst onto the sports scene, this brand has been growing bigger and bigger every year. It now stands as one of the premiere brands in sports, as hundreds of millions of fans globally have embraced its thrilling, non-stop action. And now, for us to be able to do some cool things with authentic-looking figures, both physically and digitally, it’s going to be a real treat. I can’t wait!”