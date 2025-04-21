 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Center on April 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

TKO Takeover Events Schedule

Don't Miss A Moment Of TKO Takeover Presented By VeChain In Kansas City As PBR, UFC And WWE Hit The T-Mobile Center From Thursday, April 24 To Monday, April 28
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 21, 2025

UFC returns to Kansas City with a thrilling welterweight main event between No. 7 ranked contender Ian Machado Garry and The Fighting Nerds star, No. 13 ranked Carlos Prates. T-Mobile Center will become the first venue to host a TKO Takeover Presented by VeChain, showcasing consecutive PBR, UFC and WWE events over a single weekend in the same city.

Beginning with PBR on Thursday, April 24, continuing with UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates on Saturday, April 26 and culminating with WWE's flagship weekly program Raw on Monday, April 28, fans will have the opportunity to experience the non-stop action from each of these thrilling sports and entertainment properties.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MACHADO GARRY vs PRATES takes place Saturday, April 26 at T-Mobile Center. The main card will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ starting at 9pm ET/8pmCT/6pm PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ at 6pm ET/5pm CT/3pm PT.

TKO Takeover

PBR Knockout Kansas City: PBR Teams Missouri vs The World

When: Thursday, April 24 at 8:45pm ET / 7:45pm CT (local) / 5:45pm PT

Where: T-Mobile Center (1407 Grand Blvd Kansas City, MO 64106)

What: Click Here For More Information On The Event

Tickets: Get PBR Tickets Here

UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Ian Machado Garry poses on the scale during the UFC 310 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
When: Friday, April 25 at 5pm ET / 4pm CT (local) / 2pm PT

Where: KC Live! (13 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106)

Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick

Main Card: Ian Machado Garry | Carlos Prates | Anthony Smith | Zhang Mingyang | Giga Chikadze | David Onama | Michel Pereira | Abus Magomedov | Randy Brown | Nicolas Dalby | Ikram Aliskerov | Andre Muniz

Prelims: Matt Schnell | Jimmy Flick | Evan Elder | Gauge Young | Chris Gutierrez | John Castaneda | Da'Mon Blackshear | Alatengheili | Malcolm Wellmaker | Cameron Saaiman | Jaqueline Amorim | Polyana Viana | Timmy Cuamba | Roberto Romero | Chelsea Chandler | Joselyne Edwards

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm CT.

UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates

When: Saturday, April 26

  • Main Card: 9pm ET / 8pm CT (local) / 6pm PT
  • Prelims: 6pm ET / 5pm CT (local) / 3pm PT
    • Doors open at 4pm CT

Where: T-Mobile Center (1407 Grand Blvd Kansas City, MO 64106)

Tickets: Get UFC Tickets Here

WWE Monday Night Raw

When: Monday, April 28 at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT (local) / 4:30pm PT

Where: T-Mobile Center (1407 Grand Blvd Kansas City, MO 64106)

Tickets: Get WWE Tickets Here

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates, live from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri On April 26, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.