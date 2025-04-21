TKO Takeover Events Schedule

Don't Miss A Moment Of TKO Takeover Presented By VeChain In Kansas City As PBR, UFC And WWE Hit The T-Mobile Center From Thursday, April 24 To Monday, April 28
By UFC Staff Report
• Apr. 21, 2025
UFC returns to Kansas City with a thrilling welterweight main event between No. 7 ranked contender Ian Machado Garry and The Fighting Nerds star, No. 13 ranked Carlos Prates. T-Mobile Center will become the first venue to host a TKO Takeover Presented by VeChain, showcasing consecutive PBR, UFC and WWE events over a single weekend in the same city.
Beginning with PBR on Thursday, April 24, continuing with UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates on Saturday, April 26 and culminating with WWE's flagship weekly program Raw on Monday, April 28, fans will have the opportunity to experience the non-stop action from each of these thrilling sports and entertainment properties.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MACHADO GARRY vs PRATEStakes place Saturday, April 26 at T-Mobile Center. The main card will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ starting at 9pm ET/8pmCT/6pm PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ at 6pm ET/5pm CT/3pm PT.
PBR Knockout Kansas City: PBR Teams Missouri vs The World
When: Thursday, April 24 at 8:45pm ET / 7:45pm CT (local) / 5:45pm PT
Where: T-Mobile Center (1407 Grand Blvd Kansas City, MO 64106)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates, live from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri On April 26, 2025.
