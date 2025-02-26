TKO ANNOUNCES ‘TAKEOVER’ IN KANSAS CITY AS UFC, WWE, AND PBR COME TO T-MOBILE CENTER IN APRIL

VeChain, a global leader in blockchain solutions, has been UFC’s Official Blockchain Partner since 2022 and has now expanded its commitment to become the inaugural presenting partner of the first ‘TKO Takeover’ to feature UFC, WWE, and PBR

“Kansas City has collectively hosted dozens of UFC, WWE, and PBR events over the years, and it has become a top destination for each of these respective promotions,” said Peter Dropick, Executive Vice President, Event Development and Operations for TKO. “This is a unique opportunity to showcase these three premier properties in one city at the same time for the benefit of fans and visitors to the area. We thank the Kansas City Sports Commission and the management at T-Mobile Center for making this possible.”

“Kansas City has a great history of hosting world-class events, and we are thrilled to continue that tradition by partnering with three of the biggest brands in the sports and entertainment world,” said Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC. “These events will generate significant economic impact for our hotels and local businesses, as well as shine a spotlight on Kansas City through broadcast programming and social media.”

“Our longstanding relationship with UFC, WWE and PBR has resulted in some of T-Mobile Center’s most memorable events,” said Jay Cooper, General Manager, T-Mobile Center. “The three together in one action-packed week will be an exciting opportunity for our guests to experience the very best in sports. We are honored that TKO chose T-Mobile Center as the first location for this world-class event package.”

An exclusive all-in-one ticket bundle comprising all three of these thrilling events will go on sale starting Monday, March 3 at 10 a.m. CST on AXS.com

VIP Experience packages will also be available soon via On Location. These exclusive packages offer premium seating, VIP access to events, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with athletes, and more. For additional information, please visit onlocationexp.com to view package details.

Additional details about UFC athletes, WWE Superstars, and PBR bull riders scheduled to participate in their respective events in Kansas City will be announced in coming weeks.

UFC and WWE are part of TKO, a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO is in the process of acquiring PBR and On Location.

For more information about the first TKO Takeover Presented by VeChain, please visit pbr.com/tkotakeover.

Collectively, UFC, WWE, and PBR have brought more than 60 events to Kansas City over the past 20 years, with each organization having its own storied history in the city.

For PBR, the Kansas City Outlaws, 2024 regular season champions in the PBR Teams league, which was formed in 2022, compete in an annual homestand at T-Mobile Center. In partnership with The Cordish Companies, PBR also operates the PBR Big Sky Bar in the Power & Light district.

Among the more notable UFC athletes who have competed in Kansas City include a group highlighted by former featherweight champion Max Holloway, former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, and former women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

WWE’s rich history of events in Kansas City includes hosting Money in The Bank in 2010, as well as two Raw and SmackDown events annually. Several of the biggest names in WWE have competed in Kansas City, including WWE Legend John Cena and the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.