TKO ANNOUNCES CASEY’S AS OFFICIAL PARTNER FOR UPCOMING TKO TAKEOVER WEEKEND IN KANSAS CITY

Bringing UFC, WWE, and PBR together in one city over the same weekend is a milestone for TKO, and Casey’s is an ideal partner to help us highlight this achievement,” said Robby Miller, Vice President, UFC Global Partnerships. ”UFC, WWE, and PBR are three powerhouse properties with massive, highly engaged fanbases and remarkably little audience duplication. Casey’s is tapping into the cultural impact of TKO and breaking ground for how brands can strategically activate with us to engage with fans and consumers.”

“Casey’s is all about delivering an exceptional guest experience and part of that is creating bold partnerships that engage our guests and fans,” said Tom Brennan, Chief Merchandising Offer at Casey’s. “We are thrilled to be an Official Partner of TKO Takeover Weekend, an unstoppable force bringing this region a never-seen-before trio of events. Nothing beats watching UFC, WWE or PBR with your favorite Casey’s pizza, and we’re excited to show fans what can happen when all of this comes together in one epic weekend.”

As an Official Partner of TKO Takeover Weekend, Casey’s will be at the center of the action for all three of these dynamic events. Among the highlights, Casey’s will have prominent brand placement inside the world-famous UFC Octagon® and in the iconic WWE ring, as well as on highly visible signage in the arena during PBR Knockout: PBR Teams Missouri vs. The World, including on the bucking chutes and fencing. In addition, Casey’s will collaborate with UFC, WWE, and PBR to creatively engage with fans through original content that will be distributed through each brand’s wildly popular and far reaching digital and social channels. The agreement also provides for further elements that will bring the partnership to life, including fan campaigns with notable WWE Superstars, in-arena activations, VIP hospitality, and more.

For more information about the first TKO Takeover Weekend, please visit pbr.com/tkotakeover.

# # #

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 300 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 950 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About WWE

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW, Sony India and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders)

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 800 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, and Canada. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—10 teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. PBR events are broadcast on CBS Television Network and Paramount+. PBR is a part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, X at X.com/PBR, Instagram at Instagram.com/PBR and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO owns iconic properties including UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; and PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization. Together, these properties reach 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating approximately 2,900 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.