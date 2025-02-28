TKO And Western Australian Government Expand Partnership To Bring UFC And WWE Events To Perth

In addition, under a previous agreement with the WA Government, RAC Arena will host one UFC FIGHT NIGHT later this year. In total, Perth will host five UFC and WWE events over the next two years.

Said the Hon. Roger Cook MLA, Premier of Western Australia, "The return of UFC and WWE in 2025 is a major coup for Western Australia, following the roaring success of UFC 284 and WWE Elimination Chamber that collectively injected nearly $50 million into our economy last year. Both UFC and WWE have proven to be huge drawcards with a dedicated fan base, and we expect to see thousands of out-of-state visitors travel to Perth to attend these blockbusters.”

Added Peter Dropick, Executive Vice President, Event Development and Operations for TKO, “Perth is a world-class city, home to many passionate UFC and WWE fans, and we’re thrilled to expand this partnership with the WA Government. Perth’s tourism hospitality is second to none, and UFC and WWE will proudly showcase the city and its wonderful people to the world through our global broadcasts reaching more than one billion homes across 170 countries. We thank Premier Cook and the WA Government for making this possible.”