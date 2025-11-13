TKO And Polymarket Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Sports Partnership

The agreement establishes UFC and Zuffa Boxing as the first sports organizations to integrate prediction market technology directly into the live fan experience. Polymarket will create a new storytelling metric, visualizing fan sentiment and perceived momentum that complements, not competes with, regulated sports betting.

“By partnering with Shayne and his team at Polymarket, we’re unlocking a new dimension of fan engagement,” said Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair and CEO, TKO. “Integrating Polymarket with the UFC and Zuffa Boxing live experience will help fans interact with these events in real time, transforming passive viewership into active participation.”

“Few sports generate emotion and debate like the UFC,” said Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket. “By bringing prediction markets to the broadcast and arena, we’re giving fans a new way to be part of the action — not just watching outcomes but watching the world’s expectations evolve with every round.”

As the Official and Exclusive Prediction Market Partner of UFC, Polymarketwill strategically activate its brand across a wide array of UFC premium assets, including live events, broadcasts, and social media content.

Among the highlights, Polymarket will power the first-ever real-time Fan Prediction Scoreboard within UFC broadcasts. This innovative integration will offer a dynamic new layer of storytelling that visualizes how fans around the world are forecasting each fight as it unfolds. The Fan Prediction Scoreboard will transform fan sentiment into a visible, data-driven narrative that measures the unofficial “pulse” of the audience in real time for every UFC event.

UFC and Polymarket will also collaborate on a new custom social series entitled Matchup Predictions – Who’s Next? that will run across official @UFC Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and X channels following UFC events. Who’s Next? will highlight potential matchups for top UFC superstars and champions coming off a win. The speculative nature of these posts will spark social debate and engagement and create a topical market for Polymarket to host on their platform.

Polymarket will also have the distinction of serving as the first official brand partner of Zuffa Boxing, the new professional boxing promotion launching in January 2026.

As the Official and Exclusive Prediction Market Partner of Zuffa Boxing, Polymarketwill bring its unique fan engagement experiences to Zuffa Boxing events, featuring in arena activations and custom digital and social content.

Starting in 2026, all UFC and Zuffa Boxing events will be available exclusively in the U.S. on Paramount’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform Paramount+, which will unlock greater accessibility and discoverability for sports fans and Polymarket users.