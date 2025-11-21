TKO AND DOORDASH ANNOUNCE OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP ACROSS WWE® AND UFC®

DoorDash will have a prominent presence across WWE’s and UFC’s most high-profile moments and platforms, including live events and broadcasts, and will also leverage the massive presence WWE has across social media and digital by collaborating on original content featuring WWE Superstars.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome DoorDash to the TKO family,” said Sana Shuaib, Senior Vice President, Partnership Marketing & Digital, TKO Global Partnerships. “Our partnership will deliver first-of-its-kind integrations, content, and experiences, and unlock even more opportunities connecting families to the exciting entertainment of WWE and fight fans to the world of UFC.”

“We’re proud to join forces with TKO, a company setting new standards for engaging fans through WWE and UFC,” said Ariel Gambardella, Head of Brand Partnerships at DoorDash. “At DoorDash, we’re all about connecting people to what they love, whether that’s their favorite meal, moment, or match, and together with TKO, we’ll create new ways for fans to experience the thrill of live sports and entertainment.”