TKO And Arizona Sports & Events Alliance Announce Landmark Agreement To Bring Marquee UFC, WWE, PBR And Zuffa Boxing Events To Arizona

“Arizona has proven time and again that we are built to host the biggest moments in sports and entertainment, and we are proud to join forces with TKO on this multi-year partnership,” said Jay Parry, President & CEO of the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance. “This partnership reflects the momentum and innovative spirit of our community, and the dedication to creating high-impact experiences that drive tourism, economic impact and global visibility for our state.”

Additional details, including event-specific information, dates, and ticket information will be shared at a later date.

TKO’s agreement with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance is one of a growing number of partnerships between TKO and government and private partners in communities around the world that are eager to host TKO’s marquee live events. Through these partnerships, TKO is reaching more fans in more markets, delivering memorable experiences while generating meaningful economic and cultural impact for host communities.