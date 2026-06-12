TKO AND ANDURIL ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP ACROSS UFC AND ZUFFA BOXING

Anduril will become an Official Partner of UFC Freedom 250, presented by Crypto.com and RAM, and an Official Partner of UFC 330 in Philadelphia this August.

In addition, Anduril will work with Zuffa Boxing to stage a first-of-its-kind competition celebrating the proud boxing traditions of America’s military academies. Presented by Anduril, this signature event will place military boxers on the official fight card, providing them the opportunity to compete before fellow service members and supporters, with tickets distributed broadly throughout the military community.

“We’re excited to welcome Anduril as an official partner across UFC Freedom 250, UFC 330, and Zuffa Boxing,” said Michael DiNuzzo, Vice President, Head of U.S. Business Development, UFC. “As a company that represents innovation, ambition, and a forward-looking vision, Anduril is a natural fit for TKO. We look forward to launching this partnership at UFC Freedom 250 and building on that momentum together throughout 2026 and beyond.”

As an Official Partner of UFC FREEDOM 250, an event unprecedented in sports history, Anduril branding will be on display in the world-famous Octagon® and will be featured within the broadcast during the main card, giving Anduril meaningful visibility in front of a potential worldwide audience across an estimated 1 billion households in 210 countries and territories that receive UFC programming.

Beyond UFC Freedom 250, Anduril will also be featured at UFC 330, which takes place Saturday, August 15, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The event marks UFC’s return to the city with a championship bout for the first time in 15 years and adds to the list of major events Pennsylvania will host this year as part of the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. As an Official Partner of UFC 330, Anduril will provide complimentary tickets to local members of the military community to experience the excitement of UFC live and in person.

Anduril will also maintain a significant presence across selected Zuffa Boxing events, highlighted by ring canvas placements, a Presenting Partner designation, and custom social and digital content. Details regarding the unique military-themed Zuffa Boxing event presented by Anduril will be announced in the near future.