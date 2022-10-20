TJ Dillashaw’s Return To Full Recovery

Former two-time bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw knows that journey all too well. Reaching the highest highs and lowest lows of mixed martial arts, the 135-pound title challenger knows a thing or two about what it takes to be one of the best talents in the sport.

Stripped of his title and facing a two-year long suspension from 2019 to 2021, Dillashaw had to sit on the sidelines and watch the bantamweight championship change hands when deep down he believed that he was still the best 135-pounder on the planet. He had a chance to prove that in his comeback fight against Cory Sandhagen in July 2019.

In a 25-minute battle, Dillashaw came out on top with a razor-thin split decision victory. The win earned Dillashaw an immediate shot at the title, but it didn’t come without consequence. In the first round against Sandhagen, Dillashaw injured his knee, virtually everything but his ACL, forcing him to need two surgeries and take another year off from competition.