TJ De Santis' SuperFights Wishlist

Brian Ortega vs Geo Martinez

“I think this is a match that would put the EBI 10 champion on the mat with a UFC star in a high stakes battle that would be fun and all of the buzz. Ortega in many ways has been billed as the next modern Gracie. Why not have a new school Gracie taking on a 10th Planet Freak?”

Erin Blanchfield vs Mackenzie Dern

“Erin has looked overwhelmingly good inside the UFC since making her debut. I’d love to see how the first ever women’s EBI champ looks against a multiple-time world champion.”

Nick Diaz vs Anyone

“Seriously, need I say more? Nick is known as a fighter but really, he’s a martial artist who still wants to test himself. Anyone willing to step up would be good for me.”

Donald Cerrone vs Cole Miller

“For whatever reason these two never got to settle their beef inside the Octagon. Donald called out Cole when the WEC merged with the UFC, but it never happened. This would be a CJJ matchup I would pay top dollar for.”

Fabricio Werdum vs Gordon Ryan

“It was teased. I was excited. It never happened. I’m still wanting it.”

