 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Pass

TJ De Santis' SuperFights Wishlist

Be Sure To Tune In To Fury Pro Grappling 3 On Thursday, December 30 On UFC Fight Pass
By Walker Van Wey, UFC FIGHT PASS • Dec. 27, 2021

With so many grappling SuperFights ahead of us at Fury Pro Grappling 3, what are some matchups that Extra Rounds host, TJ De Santis, would sacrifice life and limb to see?

Brian Ortega vs Geo Martinez

“I think this is a match that would put the EBI 10 champion on the mat with a UFC star in a high stakes battle that would be fun and all of the buzz. Ortega in many ways has been billed as the next modern Gracie. Why not have a new school Gracie taking on a 10th Planet Freak?”

Erin Blanchfield vs Mackenzie Dern

“Erin has looked overwhelmingly good inside the UFC since making her debut. I’d love to see how the first ever women’s EBI champ looks against a multiple-time world champion.”

Nick Diaz vs Anyone

“Seriously, need I say more? Nick is known as a fighter but really, he’s a martial artist who still wants to test himself. Anyone willing to step up would be good for me.”

Donald Cerrone vs Cole Miller

“For whatever reason these two never got to settle their beef inside the Octagon. Donald called out Cole when the WEC merged with the UFC, but it never happened. This would be a CJJ matchup I would pay top dollar for.”

Fabricio Werdum vs Gordon Ryan

“It was teased. I was excited. It never happened. I’m still wanting it.”

For more grappling SuperFights than you’ll know what to do with, tune in to Fury Pro Grappling 3 on Thursday, December 30 at 4:30 pm PT, and for more TJ De Santis MMA and BJJ commentary, tune into Extra Rounds, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!

Tags
UFC FIGHT PASS
Athletes

Dominick Cruz: Career Retrospective

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz looks back on his UFC career and comments on the big moments along the way ahead of UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier.

Watch the Video
Holly Holm
Athletes

Holly Holm To Be Inducted Into Boxing Hall Of Fame

We Congratulate "The Preacher's Daughter" As She Joins Roy Jones Jr, Miguel Cotto & More In IBHF Class Of 2022

More
Derrick Lewis holds an open workout for fans and media at Madison Square Garden on October 31 2018 in New York City (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)
Highlights

Best Mic Moments | Derrick Lewis

When 'The Black Beast' Gets A Hold Of A Microphone, Anything Can Happen...And It Usually Does.

Watch the Video