TJ Brown's Exciting New Chapter

In round three, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt locked in an arm triangle choke, and with two minutes and one second left in the fight, TJ Brown had the victory. A few minutes later, he got a UFC contract.

And now he’s here, ready to get on with the next chapter of his career.

“I've had a few bumps along the way, and I've just had to persevere and stay the course,” said Brown. “I strung together those wins this last year and then got the call for the Dana White's Contender Series and got the win there and it's all finally coming together.”

On Saturday, Brown makes his Octagon debut against fellow Contender Series graduate Jordan Griffin. It would be the perfect opportunity for any debutant to take their foot off the gas after a long road to the big show, but Brown is carrying the same determination that got him here into every fight from here on out. In other words, he has not forgotten any of those bumps along the way.

“To be honest, for me, this is my thing,” he said. “I don't have a degree, I don't have something to fall back on - this is it. It's kind of make or break for me, so that's surely a motivation on its own, but I'd also like to mention my eight-year-old son Kyler Brown. I raise my son on my own, and I'm just trying to do everything I can to make the best life for me and him.”

Kyler is already wrestling, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he follows in dad’s footsteps one day, and if his visit to watch the Contender Series bout in Las Vegas is any indication, life as the son of a UFC fighter isn’t too bad.

“He's super pumped,” said Brown. “I actually brought him up to the Contender Series fight and he absolutely loved it. He watches a lot of the fights with me, but when he was younger, I didn't bring him to the fights. I didn't know if he could really understand it. You know as well as me that really bad things can happen quick. So I was really worried about that. But as he's getting older, I think he understands that wins and losses are gonna happen, and that's just like life. He's along for the ride with me and he loves the whole experience, as well.”