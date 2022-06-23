TJ Brown Is Hungry For More

TJ Brown celebrates after his submission win over Dylan Lockard in their featherweight bout during Dana White's Contender Series season three week 10 at the UFC Apex on August 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC)

The result? Back-to-back wins over Kai Kamaka and Charles Rosa, and all of a sudden, Brown is a hot prospect again as he prepares to meet Shayilan Nuerdanbieke this Saturday in Las Vegas.

“I think I'm doing something right, wouldn't you think?” he laughs. “I'm trying to get a little bit of momentum going.”

He may already have it, and there are a lot more smiles these days because he knows that there aren’t any doubts anymore – whether internally or externally. TJ Brown is a UFC fighter.

“I'm finally getting that feeling that I belong,” he said. “With two consecutive wins, it's kinda like I checked that box off. You want to get to the UFC and then you want to prove yourself. And with two wins back-to-back like that, I'm here to stay now. And now that I've got my foot in the door, it's time to make a statement. My performances are getting better, I've been talking to that sports psychologist and that's something that I changed, as well, a couple fights ago and I'm really excited to build on this and show everybody really how good I am.”

Brown has always been good. That was evident when he was scrapping on the regional scene. So while the aforementioned changes in his life and mindset have been key, he also thinks his persistence isn’t something to be dismissed.

“Things I've been doing for years, and doing the right things, are finally coming out,” he said. “I think my consistency is finally playing a role. This game is like no other. Anything can happen by a flip of a coin, but I have to give some credit to the consistency of me staying in the game.”