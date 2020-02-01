TJ Brown Feels Everything Coming Together

Either way, Brown is going out like Tony Montana at the end of Scarface, but 14 out of the 21 times he’s stepped into sanctioned pro combat, he’s had a happier ending than Al Pacino’s iconic character.

In February, it was Brown’s turn to show his kill or be killed style to the UFC faithful, but while the fight ended before the judges got involved, it didn’t look like the usual performance from the Little Rock product before he was submitted by Jordan Griffin.

“It was tough,” said Brown. “I worked so hard to get that contract and to get that first UFC fight. I was telling a guy the other day I was so upset because it wasn't the fact of winning the whole fight and then getting choked at the end that bothered me. I was more upset that I didn't open up. It just wasn't my fight.”

There could have been a number of reasons behind Brown’s loss. The first time UFC jitters, Griffin just being the better fighter, or Brown taking his foot off the gas just a bit after finally getting to where he wanted to be all these years.

Order UFC 252 For Any Device!

“It was a bit of ‘I got to the UFC,’” he said. “There was a lot of hype and a lot of lights and a lot of things going on and I took the safe route. I wasn't out there being myself. I was fighting a bit safe, a bit shelled up, and that's what's kept me up at nights, the fact that I didn't go out there and fight my fight and be who I am. I have to trust myself this next fight and open up. I've got 30 fights with amateur and pro and it's time I trust myself and go out there and be the exciting fighter that got me to the UFC.”

Brown was that exciting fighter when he scored a come from behind finish of Dylan Lockard on Dana White’s Contender Series last summer that earned him his UFC contract, and he gets another opportunity to be one again when he tackles newcomer Danny Chavez on this weekend’s UFC 252 card in Las Vegas. Being exciting and getting his first win in the big show is important for Brown, but perhaps more important is having his eight-year-old son Kyler see that when you fall down, it’s important to get back up. And Brown was down after the Griffin fight.