Title Fight Preview | Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn

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Saturday night’s bout with Garcia may be Benn’s first world title shot, but he has been operating on the big stage for the last few years, and based on what we’ve already seen, the occasion won’t be too big for him.

Throughout his career, Benn has competed in some of English sport’s best-known venues, from the intimate surrounds of the fabled York Hall in Bethnal Green to the more expansive big-room shows at The O2 Arena, The SSE Arena (better known as Wembley Arena) and The Copper Box. He has also fought in big arenas in Manchester and Liverpool.

Limited Tickets Remain For Garcia vs Benn; Get Yours Here

But most notably, Benn’s two bouts with rival Chris Eubank Jr proved that Benn was a bona fide star. The pair, whose respective fathers were engaged in the biggest rivalry in British boxing back in the 1990s, went head-to-head in a thrilling double-header, with Benn moving up in weight to 160 pounds to take on the former middleweight and super middleweight world champion.

Eubank took the victory on the scorecards in the first fight, but Benn’s performance in defeat drew great praise. Then, in the rematch, Benn produced another superb performance to exact his revenge as he dropped Eubank twice in the final round en route to a unanimous decision victory of his own.

Last time out, Benn returned to 147 pounds and defeated former world champion Regis Prograis in a dominant performance over 10 rounds to put himself in line to face Garcia this weekend.