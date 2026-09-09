Title Fight Preview | Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn

T-Mobile Arena will play host to world championship boxing on Saturday, September 12, as Zuffa Boxing hosts a huge card of fights, culminating in a world championship double-header in Las Vegas.
Watch All The Action Saturday On Paramount+
Headlining the card is a battle for the welterweight championship of the world, as one of the biggest stars in American boxing gets set to go toe-to-toe with one of boxing’s biggest stars from across the pond.
Ryan Garcia: Back on top
Name: Ryan Garcia
Nickname: “King Ry”
Record: 25-2-0 (20 KOs)
Age: 28
Professional debut: September 2016
World title experience: Reigning welterweight world champion. Former super lightweight champion. Former interim lightweight champion
Last time out: February 21, 2026 - Defeated Mario Barrios via unanimous decision (119-018, 120-107, 118-019) to win the welterweight world title
Conor Benn: Ready for the throne
Name: Conor Benn
Nickname: “The Destroyer”
Record: 25-1-0 (14 KOs)
Age: 29
Professional debut: April 2016
World title experience: None
Last time out: April 11, 2026 - Defeated Regis Prograis via unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92, 98-92)
The son of English boxing legend and former middleweight and super middleweight world champion “The Dark Destroyer” Nigel Benn, Conor Benn is looking to build his own legacy as one of the UK’s most exciting, dynamic fighters.
Saturday night’s bout with Garcia may be Benn’s first world title shot, but he has been operating on the big stage for the last few years, and based on what we’ve already seen, the occasion won’t be too big for him.
Throughout his career, Benn has competed in some of English sport’s best-known venues, from the intimate surrounds of the fabled York Hall in Bethnal Green to the more expansive big-room shows at The O2 Arena, The SSE Arena (better known as Wembley Arena) and The Copper Box. He has also fought in big arenas in Manchester and Liverpool.
Limited Tickets Remain For Garcia vs Benn; Get Yours Here
But most notably, Benn’s two bouts with rival Chris Eubank Jr proved that Benn was a bona fide star. The pair, whose respective fathers were engaged in the biggest rivalry in British boxing back in the 1990s, went head-to-head in a thrilling double-header, with Benn moving up in weight to 160 pounds to take on the former middleweight and super middleweight world champion.
Eubank took the victory on the scorecards in the first fight, but Benn’s performance in defeat drew great praise. Then, in the rematch, Benn produced another superb performance to exact his revenge as he dropped Eubank twice in the final round en route to a unanimous decision victory of his own.
Last time out, Benn returned to 147 pounds and defeated former world champion Regis Prograis in a dominant performance over 10 rounds to put himself in line to face Garcia this weekend.
Speed versus pressure
Now Garcia and Benn are set to do battle in Saturday night’s main event at T-Mobile Arena, with the welterweight world title on the line.
WATCH: Road To Garcia vs Benn
For Garcia, it’s an opportunity to cement his status as the premier operator at 147 pounds, while for Benn, it’s a chance to gatecrash boxing’s elite with a victory over one of the biggest stars on this side of the pond. It also presents a fascinating clash of styles, with Garcia pitting his lightning-fast hand speed and countering ability against Benn’s relentless pressure and bottomless gas tank.
It all adds up to a can’t-miss matchup that streams live on Paramount+ on Saturday night.