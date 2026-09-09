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Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn face off at Fanatics Fest in New York City, New York. (Photo by Sydney Babik/Zuffa LLC)
Zuffa Boxing

Title Fight Preview | Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn

World Championship Gold Is On The Line As England’s “Destroyer” Crosses The Pond Looking To Dethrone “King Ry” on September 12.
By Simon Head, on X: @simonheadsport • Sep. 9, 2026

T-Mobile Arena will play host to world championship boxing on Saturday, September 12, as Zuffa Boxing hosts a huge card of fights, culminating in a world championship double-header in Las Vegas.

Watch All The Action Saturday On Paramount+

Headlining the card is a battle for the welterweight championship of the world, as one of the biggest stars in American boxing gets set to go toe-to-toe with one of boxing’s biggest stars from across the pond.

Ryan Garcia: Back on top

Name: Ryan Garcia

Nickname: “King Ry”

Record: 25-2-0 (20 KOs)

Age: 28

Professional debut: September 2016

World title experience: Reigning welterweight world champion. Former super lightweight champion. Former interim lightweight champion

Last time out: February 21, 2026 - Defeated Mario Barrios via unanimous decision (119-018, 120-107, 118-019) to win the welterweight world title

Conor Benn: Ready for the throne

Name: Conor Benn

Nickname: “The Destroyer”

Record: 25-1-0 (14 KOs)

Age: 29

Professional debut: April 2016

World title experience: None

Last time out: April 11, 2026 - Defeated Regis Prograis via unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92, 98-92)

The son of English boxing legend and former middleweight and super middleweight world champion “The Dark Destroyer” Nigel Benn, Conor Benn is looking to build his own legacy as one of the UK’s most exciting, dynamic fighters.

Conor Benn | On This Planet To Fight
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Conor Benn | On This Planet To Fight
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Saturday night’s bout with Garcia may be Benn’s first world title shot, but he has been operating on the big stage for the last few years, and based on what we’ve already seen, the occasion won’t be too big for him.

Throughout his career, Benn has competed in some of English sport’s best-known venues, from the intimate surrounds of the fabled York Hall in Bethnal Green to the more expansive big-room shows at The O2 Arena, The SSE Arena (better known as Wembley Arena) and The Copper Box. He has also fought in big arenas in Manchester and Liverpool.

Limited Tickets Remain For Garcia vs Benn; Get Yours Here

But most notably, Benn’s two bouts with rival Chris Eubank Jr proved that Benn was a bona fide star. The pair, whose respective fathers were engaged in the biggest rivalry in British boxing back in the 1990s, went head-to-head in a thrilling double-header, with Benn moving up in weight to 160 pounds to take on the former middleweight and super middleweight world champion. 

Eubank took the victory on the scorecards in the first fight, but Benn’s performance in defeat drew great praise. Then, in the rematch, Benn produced another superb performance to exact his revenge as he dropped Eubank twice in the final round en route to a unanimous decision victory of his own.

Last time out, Benn returned to 147 pounds and defeated former world champion Regis Prograis in a dominant performance over 10 rounds to put himself in line to face Garcia this weekend.

Speed versus pressure

Now Garcia and Benn are set to do battle in Saturday night’s main event at T-Mobile Arena, with the welterweight world title on the line.

WATCH: Road To Garcia vs Benn

For Garcia, it’s an opportunity to cement his status as the premier operator at 147 pounds, while for Benn, it’s a chance to gatecrash boxing’s elite with a victory over one of the biggest stars on this side of the pond. It also presents a fascinating clash of styles, with Garcia pitting his lightning-fast hand speed and countering ability against Benn’s relentless pressure and bottomless gas tank.

It all adds up to a can’t-miss matchup that streams live on Paramount+ on Saturday night.

Watch Noche UFC & Garcia vs Benn on Paramount+

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Zuffa Boxing
Ryan Garcia
Conor Benn