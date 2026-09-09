Title Fight Preview | Jai Opetaia vs Noel Mikaelian

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After seven years spent sharpening his skills, climbing the cruiserweight ladder, and collecting a host of regional titles, Jai Opetaia captured world championship gold back in 2022 with a unanimous decision victory over Mairis Breidis to achieve his dream of becoming a world champion. But that win was only the start for the New Zealander, who has since scaled the mountain to become one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today.

Opetaia stopped Jordan Thompson in London in September 2023 as he registered his first world championship defense, then added another with a first-round knockout of Ellis Zorro in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as he took his skills global.

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A rematch with Breidis followed in Riyadh, and Opetaia repeated the feat as he claimed a second unanimous decision win over the Latvian former champion. Then a TKO finish of Jack Massey in October 2024 completed three straight title defenses in Saudi Arabia.

Opetaia’s star was growing, and a hat-trick of knockout victories followed, with the Kiwi finishing David Nyika, Claudio Squeo and Huseyin Cinkara, all on Australia’s Gold Coast. He was, by many judges’ assessments, the best cruiserweight on the planet, but he needed a bigger platform from which to prove it.