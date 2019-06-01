Titan FC & Cage Fury FC: Contender Series Factories

“I did have an idea, but I didn’t realize in depth that it was actually 22 that went into Contender and the number of our athletes who were former champions for us went to Contender or went directly to the UFC,” McMahon said.

But what is the secret?

Titan and CFFC continuously pump out talent for Dana White’s Contender Series and never seem to skip a beat. McMahon explains that while it’s a culmination of several different factors to sustaining success and having a stable of UFC level talent, but the major factor was a decision made back when he first got rolling at Titan FC.

“I’m pretty comfortable in my ability to assess talent and I really focus on the UFC,” McMahon said. “That’s the pinnacle of the sport so I don’t spend a lot of my time talking to other promotions about anything. As a promoter I decided I wasn’t going to try to compete with the UFC, I was going to align with them and try to be their strategic partner.”