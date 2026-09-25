Tina Black Just Needs To Be Herself

The most experienced competitor on the strawweight side of the competition, the Brazilian was the first woman selected, nabbed by Daniel Cormier with his second pick and immediately assumed to be the one to beat in the house.

As the season unfolded, that proved to be the case. While others had more dominant wins or more eventful fights, the former Dana White’s Contender Series contestant simply handled her business, finishing Natalia Alves in the second round to advance to the semifinals, where she defeated Benouaich by three-round unanimous decision to land opposite Amaya on Saturday.

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Being the first pick can be difficult.

TUF 29 contestant Mitch Raposo has spoken in the past about how those expectations hindered him not only in the house, but for a couple of years after the fact as well, as everyone kept waiting for him to show why he was taken with Alexander Volkanovski’s top pick.

But Black wasn’t fazed by the selection and didn’t feel any pressure because she knew exactly what Cormier and his team of coaches were doing and knew they made the correct choice.