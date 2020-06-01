Timing is Everything for Gian Villante

On Saturday at UFC Vegas 4, Villante will move up to heavyweight for the first time as a UFC fighter to take on Maurice Greene on the ESPN/ESPN+ main card.

“With the quarantine going on, getting down to 205 would have been an adventure,” Villante said. “The timing worked out to finally move up. I was always going to do it; it was just a matter of when. Coming off a loss, why not try it out.”

The way Villante was talking, it sounds like the move to heavyweight may be permanent. Villante believes his style is best served for heavyweight rather than light heavyweight. He may be on to something.