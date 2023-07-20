Marcin Tybura: Time To Spoil The Party

Being in enemy territory doesn’t bother Tybura in the slightest. Training out of his native Poland, Tybura hasn’t competed in his home country since 2012 during his time in other mixed martial arts promotions, so bout location is never an issue. If anything, Tybura spent time working in London as a mover before transitioning to MMA full-time, so he’s excited to be back and revisit a place he once called home.

UFC London Fight Card Preview

“That doesn’t bother me,” Tybura said about the hometown crowd support for Aspinall. “I’ve been in this position before. Honestly, I’ve never fought in front of my own crowd, so it’s usually equal or hostile territory. It’s fine for me, I know the fans are getting crazy here about supporting their heroes. I really admire it because I like it when the crowd is happy about fighting. It’s hard for me that I will get them a little upset. My fans will also be in the crowd, so I have to try to make them happy.

“I used to live here in London, and I could not imagine that one day my face would be on billboards and that I would be headlining such a great event so, for me right now, it’s another step in what I’m trying to achieve, but I’m not going to stay here. I want more.”

In 2022, Tybura served as the backup for Aspinall’s main event against Volkov in London, so his fight preparation for this weekend’s main event felt familiar. Looking at Aspinall’s impressive resume, it’s difficult to point out any grey areas where he might be lacking in talent. Tybura and his coaching staff agree, so his camp was tailored in improving any areas Tybura felt needed improvement to ensure he’s just as well-rounded as his main event counterpart by the time the Octagon door closes.