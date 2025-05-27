THE TIME HAS FINALLY COME FOR LUDOVIT KLEIN

The Slovakian lightweight is unbeaten in seven fights since moving up to the 155-pound weight class, having won each of his last four appearances since battling Jai Herbert to a draw in London in March 2023. In his next bout, Klein out-worked Ignacio Bahamondes, earning a unanimous decision win over the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate.

But while Klein continued to be a fixture on the prelims, facing off with a pair of short-notice replacements and veteran Thiago Moises, he watched as Bahamondes went on a three-fight winning streak and briefly claimed a spot in the rankings, kicking off his run of success with a main card win, before earning a showcase opportunity on the Noche UFC prelims last September, and an assignment in the middle of the UFC 313 pay-per-view main card earlier this year.

“I was a little nervous when I saw this,” Klein admitted with a laugh when asked about Bahamondes hustling past him in the divisional hierarchy and momentarily landing in the Top 15. “After Thiago Moises, we were expecting a ranked guy after that win, and to get offers for unranked guys for UFC Paris last year was disappointing at the time.