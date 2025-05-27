THE TIME HAS FINALLY COME FOR LUDOVIT KLEIN

There may not be a fighter who better exemplifies the importance of timing and opportunities when it comes to climbing the divisional ranks than Ludovit Klein.
The Slovakian lightweight is unbeaten in seven fights since moving up to the 155-pound weight class, having won each of his last four appearances since battling Jai Herbert to a draw in London in March 2023. In his next bout, Klein out-worked Ignacio Bahamondes, earning a unanimous decision win over the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate.
But while Klein continued to be a fixture on the prelims, facing off with a pair of short-notice replacements and veteran Thiago Moises, he watched as Bahamondes went on a three-fight winning streak and briefly claimed a spot in the rankings, kicking off his run of success with a main card win, before earning a showcase opportunity on the Noche UFC prelims last September, and an assignment in the middle of the UFC 313 pay-per-view main card earlier this year.
Order UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2
“I was a little nervous when I saw this,” Klein admitted with a laugh when asked about Bahamondes hustling past him in the divisional hierarchy and momentarily landing in the Top 15. “After Thiago Moises, we were expecting a ranked guy after that win, and to get offers for unranked guys for UFC Paris last year was disappointing at the time.
“It was a little frustrating, but I’ve been waiting for a chance, and now the chance is here.”
The chance Klein speaks of comes this weekend in the form of a co-main event clash with Mateusz Gamrot, the Polish veteran and American Top Team representative who currently sits at No. 7 in the lightweight rankings.
“It’s really exciting,” he said of the matchup, the smile on his face growing wider. “I really wanted this fight. Three months ago, I called him out on X, and when my manager told me ‘You will be fighting with Mateusz Gamrot,’ I was really excited.
“I watched him in KSW,” continued Klein, touching on Gamrot’s time as a two-weight champion and unbeaten standout in the prominent European promotion. “He’s a really good fighter, and I’m really happy to fight with him because he’s a big challenge for me.
“My dream was to fight with the best and Mateusz is one of the best.”
Ten fights into his UFC career, no one can argue otherwise when it comes to Gamrot.
Over the course of his time competing inside the Octagon, the 34-year-old has registered wins over Jeremy Stephens, Diego Ferreira, Arman Tsarukyan, Jalin Turner, Rafael Fiziev, and former champ Rafael Dos Anjos. Last time out, he went shot-for-shot in an ultra-competitive battle with City Kickboxing savage Dan Hooker, landing on the wrong side of a split decision verdict while taking home a bonus for Fight of the Night.
Despite the loss, the performance illustrated that “Gamer” is skilled and dangerous in every phase of the game, which is why he’s the perfect dance partner for Klein at this very important moment in his career.
“Finally, with this kind of fight I can show everybody what I’m capable of,” said Klein, who has failed to get the recognition you’d typically see for someone on a seven-fight unbeaten streak, in large part because he’s struggled to land opposite established names.
He was forced out of a bout with Jim Miller two summers back due to an illness, and a rumored bout with exciting finisher Joel Alvarez never materialized. He continued stepping into the fray and emerging victorious, and after beating Moises last June to extend his unbeaten run to six, Klein, as he said, anticipated a step up in competition and perhaps even a date with someone sporting a number next to their name.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads
Instead, he was initially booked opposite Nikolas Motta, a Brazilian slugger coming off a first-round knockout win over promotional newcomer Tom Nolan eight months earlier. Motta was forced to withdraw a few weeks ahead of their meeting in Paris, and was replaced by Roosevelt Roberts, who was coming off a short-notice loss the previous November after getting bounced from the lightweight competition on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter by eventual silver medalist Austin Hubbard.
Klein picked up another unanimous decision victory to keep things moving in the right direction, but continued to hover below the radar of the wider MMA audience.
“The feeling is great because I was waiting for this for a long time,” he said, grinning, clearly appreciative that an opportunity like this has finally materialized. “I’m excited to show all the world that I deserve to be in the Top 15, Top 10.
“Real people know, but now everybody will know.”
FIGHTERS ON THE RISE | UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD VS BARBER
That statement will certainly hold true if things play out the way the new father anticipates this weekend.
“I’m visualizing a knockout, because nobody has done it before, but I will be prepared for a dogfight,” he said with a confident smirk. “It’s definitely a bonus fight — either Fight of the Night or I will get Performance of the Night.”
And should that come to pass, Klein will catapult himself into the Top 10, a place he’s long felt he belonged, and into a position to potentially face off with any number of interesting names that currently pique his interest.
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
“There are a lot of good names for me,” began Klein when asked if he had anyone specific in mind should he push his winning streak to five on Saturday evening in Las Vegas. “When I beat Mateusz Gamrot, I think I will be one or two fights away from going for the belt.
“I want to fight with Paddy Pimblett; I’ve wanted that for a long time,” he said, echoing a sentiment shared by innumerable members of the lightweight class. “But the name I’m looking for is Ilia Topuria.”
Topuria, the former featherweight champion, is set to battle Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title next month at UFC 317. Should both men earn victories, their paths could very well cross somewhere down the line.
But, for now, Klein is focused on the task at hand, aware that the grand opportunities he’s after will not come if he doesn’t handle business this weekend first.
“This is a really big thing, and a big responsibility, because I’ve been working for this for all my life,” he said. “All along the path, I was enjoying it, and I’m still enjoying it, step-by-step along this journey.
“I feel a big responsibility and know this is the fight for me.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 31, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.