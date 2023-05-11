Tim Means Likes To Keep It Fresh

Of course, the fight game is something that’ll throw you a curveball right when you’re getting comfortable, and for Means, that came in the form of a few delays in his travel to Charlotte. Going through part of your weight cut for an extended amount of time in an airport, but the veteran he is, Means took it all in stride and appreciated the chance encounters he made over the course of the day.

Now that he is in North Carolina, Means relishes the chance to fight someone with a similar amount of experience as him in Morono, as opposed to a fresh-faced up-and-comer. Morono boasts 31 fights on his professional record, with 17 of them coming in the Octagon.

The 32-year-old was in the midst of his best run in the promotion as he took a four-fight win streak with him into a short-notice assignment against Santiago Ponzinibbio. “The Great White” ultimately lost in the third round via knockout, but Means knows he is in for a dogfight on May 13.

“He's going to get in your face and try to beat you up,” Means said. “I have to take his respect and make him back up. No love lost, and not over-respecting the guy or overlooking the guy. This is going to be a fistfight.”