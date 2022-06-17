Tim Means: “I Came To Austin To Pick A Fist Fight”

“My whole story of starting out, I was a s*** stick, getting in trouble and leading the charge with that, then the whole full circle, trying to do the right thing, wanting to be a dad, be there for my daughters and my own kids…it was a very humbling experience,” Means said.

When it comes time for Means to train, the moment is never wasted, as he’s always trying to learn something new every time he steps on the mat. Forty-six fights into his professional career you would think he’d have learned everything, but his eagerness to continue evolving has driven him to feel the most prepared he has in his career.

“I think I’m the best I am right now,” Means said. “I’ve started mixing things in together rather than only being the boxer, only being the kickboxer, and guys knowing that. Shying away from wrestling which I started with wrestling, so my last five fights have been more well-rounded, mixing things up and just being a mixed martial artist, so I’m proud of myself for the goals I set to be sitting here today.”

Making his 25th walk to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett, Means’ experience has given him time to overcome some of the pressures of the fight itself. Unsure of how fights would play out, Means could nearly cry backstage before his fights. But he has recently learned to not overthink the future and enjoy the process in that moment.

The nerves may be amplified this weekend when he stands across the cage from Kevin Holland, the hometown favorite. Holland uses trash talking to get under the skin of his opponents, while keeping himself calm and collected. But through the years, “The Dirty Bird” has seen this all before, and he isn’t worried about who’s in the arena.