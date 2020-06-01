Tim Means’ Focus Is In A Better Place

MORE FROM UFC VEGAS 6: Fight by Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise | Dariush Embraces His Inner Barbarian | Free Fight: Oleinik vs Greene

“It’s different from February when we had to bury two family members two weeks before that fight,” Means said. “So staying focused, I thought I was training and preparing correctly, but for this fight I’ve been able to focus better and be more involved with the mental side of it. There was so much going on with that last fight. The focus and the ability to hone in on this guy and this date is night and day different.”

UFC.com talked with Means over the phone to discuss his upcoming fight with Staropoli at UFC Vegas 6 and much more.