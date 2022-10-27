Tim Means Continues To Evolve

The 38-year-old wishes he could go back to his younger self and tell him to enjoy the process and soak everything in. It’s the same advice he gives to the high school wrestlers he coaches in Moriarty, New Mexico. Giving back to the community is extremely important to Means.

“I was a s*** stick out [in Moriarty],” Means said. “At one point I had cops chasing me around and having to deal with the judges and stuff. We're getting ready to do some stuff on my background and the judges that sent me to prison are writing me a letter of recommendation, a character letter on things I've changed. To hear a man like that talk about being proud of me and where I've turned my career around, and then I can hand it back and be in the community. That's the most important part for me to build.”

After 10 years in the UFC, “The Dirty Bird” is still enjoying the challenges presented in front of him every time he steps into the Octagon. This weekend that challenge is Max Griffin at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen. Being in this game for as long as Means has earned him respect among his fellow competitors.

“I get a lot of respect from the guys on the roster,” Means said. “I've put a lot of time in the Octagon, so I show respect and get respect. I like to treat people how I want to be treated. It'll be a little bit different on fight night when we kind of disrespect each other, but it's all business and Max is a good guy.”