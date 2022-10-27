Tim Means Continues To Evolve

Special Feature
When Tim Means reflects on his life up until this point, he’s proud of where he stands today.
Born in Oklahoma, Means admits that he didn’t always have things on the right track, but he’s grateful to have turned things around the way he has. However, he hopes that his legacy extends far beyond what he has been able to accomplish inside the Octagon.
Everything UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen
“I just want to be a good dad,” Means said. “I want my kids to be hard workers and chasing to be independent for themselves. I want them to be free thinkers. I have to calm my daughter Lily down at times because she's a chip off the old block, for sure. She'll do things exactly like I was did when I was younger, so I understand her. I can just relate with her. I just want to be there and watch them grow.”
He's thankful to be able to provide for his family by being a fighter, but it wasn’t his first choice for a job. In fact, it wasn’t in his original life plan at all. He got offered $50 to fight one time and the rest is history from there.
The 38-year-old wishes he could go back to his younger self and tell him to enjoy the process and soak everything in. It’s the same advice he gives to the high school wrestlers he coaches in Moriarty, New Mexico. Giving back to the community is extremely important to Means.
“I was a s*** stick out [in Moriarty],” Means said. “At one point I had cops chasing me around and having to deal with the judges and stuff. We're getting ready to do some stuff on my background and the judges that sent me to prison are writing me a letter of recommendation, a character letter on things I've changed. To hear a man like that talk about being proud of me and where I've turned my career around, and then I can hand it back and be in the community. That's the most important part for me to build.”
Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen
After 10 years in the UFC, “The Dirty Bird” is still enjoying the challenges presented in front of him every time he steps into the Octagon. This weekend that challenge is Max Griffin at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen. Being in this game for as long as Means has earned him respect among his fellow competitors.
“I get a lot of respect from the guys on the roster,” Means said. “I've put a lot of time in the Octagon, so I show respect and get respect. I like to treat people how I want to be treated. It'll be a little bit different on fight night when we kind of disrespect each other, but it's all business and Max is a good guy.”
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen
/
The welterweight is looking to bounce back from a submission loss against Kevin Holland in June but is feeling fully prepared for his matchup against Griffin after healing up some injuries in the time since. Means isn’t the type to play the blame game after a loss; he takes time to sit and watch footage to understand what went wrong.
Means believes that the people he surrounds himself with in the gym have allowed for his career to get to where it is today, and even though he has been fighting professionally since 2004, he is constantly learning new things in practice.
Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen
“We're not trying to polish up the cardio, we're working on techniques, we're working on things we're already good at, lots of footwork, and we just have a gym full of young, hungry fighters that keep a target on my back and keep me ready,” Means said. “I couldn't be more thankful to those guys helping me get ready, and in return I have to be there and help them get ready.”
When he looks at Griffin as an opponent, he knows he faces someone that has good cardio and hits hard. He’s excited for where the fight will go because he isn’t going to quit, and Griffin isn’t one to quit either. The key to success for Means is to be accurate and pick his shots.
“I just have to show up and fight my fight. I think when the chips fall, I think I'm known as a scrapper and a guy that shows up and fights, and that speaks for itself.”
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT While The Main Card Kicks Off At 7pm ET/4pm PT.
News and announcementsView all
:
:
Announcements
Power Slap Press Conference November 11 From New York…
Highlights