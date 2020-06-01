Tim Elliott's Spirits Are High Again

“If James likes the matchup, then I like the matchup because he’s a genius when it comes to this sport,” Elliott said of Krause, who is still an active UFC competitor himself, but has made the successful transition into coaching, as well, over the last couple of years.

“Joe B. fights three days after I do, so those guys are going to be in Abu Dhabi anyway,” he said, referring to his teammate Joseph Benavidez and his coaches, Eddie Barraco and Casey Halstead. “It was easy for me to come down here, because Joe needs full corners the whole time because he’s fighting for a world title, and I need somebody that is going to be there with me the whole time, plus I’m still going to be able to see my regular coaches.”

Another of Elliott’s teammates, Cody Stamann, was added to the card late last week, as well, meaning it will feel even more like home than he originally envisioned.

Despite the rekindled passion and good vibes he’s feeling heading into this showdown with Benoit, the 28-fight veteran is well aware that he’s under a tremendous amount of pressure heading into Wednesday night’s event.

But rather than focusing on what’s at stake, Elliott believes that if he goes out there and has fun, he’ll get the result he needs.

“The pressure is still there, and even with a new contract after a Fight of the Night, that’s three losses in a row,” acknowledged Elliott. “I can only think of one or two people ever in the UFC who have kept their contracts after four losses in a row so, if anything, this is the most important, most high-pressure fight I’ve ever been a part of.

“James Krause tells me all the time, ‘If you got out and have fun, you beat everybody,’ and I haven’t had fun since… man…”

The line goes silent for a second as the veteran scrolls through his resume in his head, trying to find the last time he was excited to be stepping into the cage and approached a fight as a chance to have some fun.

“The most fun I ever had was when I got cut by the UFC and I went and fought for Titan,” said Elliott, who claimed the promotion’s flyweight title with a victory over fellow UFC vet Iliarde Santos before successfully defending the belt twice with wins over Felipe Efrain and Pedro Nobre.

“I had three really tough opponents and I had so much fun because all the pressure was off. I didn’t really give a s*** — I just wanted to go out there, have fun, and do cool s***.

“I’ve been so far removed from that track that I’m happy to be back there even though I’m sore and tired and beat up,” he added. “Everything seems to be coming around for me and if I can go out and have fun, everything else will take care of itself.”

It’s been a challenging year professionally for the all-action fan favorite, and a less than satisfying second tour of duty in the UFC as a whole.

A victory on Saturday won’t change all of that for Elliott, but it will ensure that a couple weeks after getting back from Fight Island, when he’s sitting on the couch and sees his manager calling, he won’t have to worry about getting that familiar uncomfortable feeling in the pit of his stomach again.

Visit Abu Dhabi: http://www.abudhabievents.ae/