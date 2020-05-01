Tim Elliott Loves Going Against The Grain

Not surprisingly, Elliott said yes to everybody, finally coming up with someone who said yes back in the form of Octagon newcomer Brandon Royval. It’s fight Elliott is looking forward to, not just because it’s a fight, but because it promises to be a good one, even without a crowd in attendance.

“Not having that is gonna be a little bit different, but it's a fight and this kid's good,” said Elliott. “He's dangerous and it's gonna be exciting. That's what I like about it. I'm not gonna have to go look for this guy, he's not gonna run from me. He's gonna meet me in the middle and mix it up and those make for the best fights for me.”

“Chaos” would be an apt middle name for the 33-year-old, who is no stranger both to the unique situation he and his peers are fighting in these days and to the reality of fighting in a virtually empty house, having won season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter. The way he sees it, that’s put everyone on a level playing field in the lead-up to their bouts.

“We're all in the same boat,” he said. “Nobody's getting anything extra that anybody else isn't. The only difference is which guys were sitting around doing nothing and which guys were trying to get better.”

Elliott falls in the latter category as he looks to snap a two-fight losing streak, and while he’s the rightful favorite going into Saturday night’s bout, the No. 11-ranked contender knows that edge in experience can sometimes be a double-edged sword.

“It goes both ways,” explains Elliott. “Yeah, I have the experience, I have a lot of time in the Octagon, but at the same time, he has a lot of tape that he can study on me against the best guys. He can watch me fight the (former) champ (Demetrious Johnson), he can watch me fight John Dodson, he can see me fighting the best guys in the world. Whereas with him, I only get to see the two guys that I know in his whole group that he's beaten or fought. I only know a couple of those names. So yeah, I have the experience level, but this kid has a lot more stuff to watch.”