Tim Elliott Embracing Organized Chaos

“I had her try ballet and tap dance and gymnastics and golf and tennis and soccer, but she had no interest in any of that,” Elliott said of young Miss Sterling. “I tried to deter her from wrestling and jiu-jitsu because at a young age I don't want her to think it's okay to go fighting in school and stuff. But man, she gravitates toward it, she loves it, and watching her now, it's fun. I think part of it is me not wanting her to do it made her want to do it more. (Laughs) And she's putting it all out there. She's not real technical, but she goes for it and she has a blast, and it's nice. And a big part of it is Gina (Mazany, Elliott’s fiancée and a UFC flyweight). She sees Gina compete and she wants to do everything Gina does, so I think that's a big part of it.”

What may be even more accurate is that fighting is in her blood. Elliott recalls bringing Sterling home from the hospital after her birth and straight to a Kansas City Fighting Alliance show where he was cornering his current coach James Krause and noting that she’s been in the gym practically her entire life. So it’s no surprise that she’s gravitated to what dad was doing. Still, he knows that if she continues to compete, there will be some rough times that no father wants to see for his kid.

“I wrestled growing up, so I know it's a lot of long, hard crying weekends,” he said. “I know how it is. It's a lot of tears and it's a lot of crying. I would rather her do something that is more fun for me, like golf. (Laughs) I'm no good at golf, but I feel like that's something she could be good at and I could go golfing with her on the weekends and it would be fun. It's hard to go on the weekends and do tournaments for wrestling and jiu-jitsu. You're getting your face rubbed in the mat and there's a lot of crying and I didn't really want that for her. But she handles it better than I do. She doesn't understand winning or losing, so it doesn't matter if she's kicking ass or getting her ass kicked. She's having a good time. And that's my favorite part about it. She's not worried about winning or losing; she's just in there with her friends having fun. She sees that's what I do and that's what Gina does, and I think it translates over really well.”

There is a lot of fun in the gym these days for the 32-year-old, who returned to Missouri last year to resume working with his good friend Krause after a stint in Las Vegas. Elliott had success while living in the “Fight Capital of the World,” but after his former coach Robert Follis tragically passed in 2017, he was lost for a bit.