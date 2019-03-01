Till Eyes Unfinished Business At Welterweight

Many would shy away from the prospect of blood and guts in a fight, but Till runs toward it. That may explain his rise from obscurity to his current status as perhaps the most important fighter waving the flag for British MMA. He admits that it’s a little strange hearing that attached to his name, but he’s not taking such praise lightly, either.

“It is weird,” he laughs. “And I don’t sit back and say, ‘Oh, I’m the face of all this.’ But I’m very proud of where I’ve come. I’ve worked a lot of years and I put a lot of man-hours into this, so for people to say that about me, I take that to the heart and take that as an honor. You have to kick yourself sometimes that this is actually reality and it’s not just a dream world.”

Reality hit Till hard with the loss to Woodley, his first and only defeat in 19 pro fights. To have it happen with a world title on the line didn’t help matters, but as he approaches his fourth consecutive main event, there is no change in his demeanor. He’s still the same fighter – and more importantly the same person - he was when he stepped into the Octagon for the first time against Wendell Oliveira in 2015.

“That is one of the most important things for me,” Till said. “Because of where I came from and how I think as a person now, I don’t sit here thinking that I’ve got to a certain point where someone doesn’t deserve to get a photo or an interview or whatever. I want to stay true to myself and I want to continue being very comfortable. I think it’s very important to have respect about yourself. I don’t change the places where I go to. I don’t think that because I’m making more money that I need to go to a better restaurant or eat where people don’t bother me. I don’t think like that. I like to be in the mix of it all, being where I came from and staying like that forever.”