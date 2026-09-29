Tickets On Sale For UFC Fight Night Events At Meta APEX

UFC returns to Meta APEX with a trio of events headlined by more exciting main events, all of which stream exclusively on Paramount+. First, on October 10, No. 4 ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen takes on rising No. 10 Christian Leroy Duncan. Three weeks later, the October 31 main event pits No. 11 lightweight contender Renato Moicano against No. 14 Tom Nolan on Halloween night, while the November 7 fight card will feature No. 5 ranked welterweight Gabriel Bonfim and No. 6 Sean Brady in a thrilling main event.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALLEN vs DUNCAN takes place Saturday, October 10 in Las Vegas at Meta APEX. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MOICANO vs NOLAN takes place Saturday, October 31 in Las Vegas at Meta APEX. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BONFIM vs BRADY takes place Saturday, November 7 in Las Vegas at Meta APEX. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.
Tickets for all three shows are available now at AXS.com.
Meta APEX VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC Octagon Girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.
Rising contender Allen (27-7, fighting out of Delray Beach, Fla. by way of Covington, La.) returns to the Octagon after earning Fight of the Night honors in June in a win over Edmen Shahbazyan. Entering with a three-fight win streak, Allen boasts 20 finishes on his resume (14 submissions, six knockouts) and has earned wins over Marvin Vettori, Reinier de Ridder and Edmen Shahbazyan. He now looks to continue his streak and earn his first title shot.
Duncan (15-2, fighting out of Gloucester, England) makes his third appearance in 2026, coming into the bout on a five-fight win streak. His last three wins have come against Marco Tulio, Roman Dolidze and Jared Cannonier. With 10 of his victories coming by way of knockout, Duncan has proven to have the power and ability to become a mainstay contender in the division. Duncan now aims to spoil the party and shake up the middleweight rankings by turning back Allen.
Moicano (21-7-1, fighting out of Brasília, Federal District, Brazil) steps into his fifth UFC main event, headlining at the Meta APEX for the second time in 2026. Having secured wins against Chris Duncan, Benoît Saint Denis and Jalin Turner, the Brazilian veteran hopes that another win against a ranked opponent earns him a spot in the Top 5.
Dana White’s Contender Series signee Nolan (11-1, fighting out of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia) has proven his potential by rattling off five consecutive victories. Nolan has already taken down the likes of Viacheslav Borshchev, Charlie Campbell and Farès Ziam, and with six finishes (five knockouts, one submission) to his early resume, Nolan can continue to rise up the rankings with another victory.
Brazil’s Bonfim (20-1, fighting out of fighting out of Brasília, Federal District, Brazil) makes his second appearance of the year and sets his sights on another main event victory. The Dana White’s Contender Series signee has taken out the likes of Stephen Thompson, Randy Brown and Belal Muhammad during his current five-fight win streak and hopes to further his quest for a UFC title shot by taking out Brady.
Brady (19-2, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) looks to make a statement in his third career main event, the first since his Performance of the Night submission victory over Leon Edwards in 2025. Brady has secured wins over Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley and looks to add another notable name to his resume and his work his way back up the rankings.
Additional bouts for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALLEN vs DUNCAN include:
- Matheus Camilo (11-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Rio Branco, Acre, Brazil) and Jai Herbert (14-6-1, fighting out of Wolverhampton, England) square off at lightweight
- No. 8 ranked women’s strawweight Loopy Godinez (14-6, fighting out of Vancouver, B.C., Canada by way of Aguascalientes, Mexico) meets Brazilian Ketlen Souza (17-6, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil)
- A battle of featherweights features Andre Fili (25-14, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) and Kai Kamaka III (18-8-1, fighting out of Pearl City, Hawaii)
- Light heavyweight prospect Julius Walker (7-3, fighting out of Springfield, Mo.) takes on veteran Gerald Meerschaert (37-22, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wis.)
- An intriguing bantamweight bout sees Malcolm Wellmaker (10-2, fighting out of Augusta, Ga.) lock horns with Otari Tanzilovi (10-2, fighting out of Tbilisi, Georgia)
- A lightweight bout sees Francisco Prado (12-5, fighting out of San Lorenzo, Santa Fe, Argentina) take on Ismael Bonfim (20-7, fighting out of Brasília, Federal District, Brazil)
- Welterweights Niko Price (16-11 2NC, fighting out of Cape Coral, Fla.) and Leon Shahbazyan (12-5, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) lock horns
- Felipe Franco (11-2, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil) and Dana White’s Contender Series signee Brendson Ribeiro (17-11 1NC, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil) clash at light heavyweight
- All-action heavyweights collide as Allen Frye Jr. (6-1, fighting out of Wilmington, N.C.) aims to spoil the perfect record of RJ Harris (6-0, fighting out of Zanesville, Ohio)
- Alice Pereira (7-1, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Brazil) goes toe-to-toe with Daria Zhelezniakova (10-3, fighting out of Saint Petersburg, Russia) at women’s bantamweight
- A women’s flyweight bout pits Ernesta Kareckaite (6-2-1, fighting out of Kaunas, Lithuania) against Melissa Gatto (9-3-2, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Additional bouts for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MOICANO vs NOLAN include:
- A welterweight bout features veterans Randy Brown (20-8, fighting out of Queens, N.Y. by way of Spanish Town, Jamaica) and Carlos Leal (23-7, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil)
- Lucia Szabová (12-0, fighting out of Bratislava, Slovakia) looks to stay perfect and make a statement in her UFC debut against Tainara Lisboa (7-4, fighting out of Santos, Sao Paulo, Brazil) in a women’s flyweight bout
- No. 6 women’s bantamweight contender Yana Santos (17-8 1NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Saint Petersburg, Russia) locks horns with No. 7 Luana Santos (11-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)
- Dominant grappler Talita Alencar (8-1-1, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Fla. by way of Carutapera, Maranhão, Brazil) goes toe-to-toe with Dana White’s Contender Series signee Piera Rodríguez (12-2, fighting out of Maracaibo, Venezuela) in an intriguing women’s strawweight bout
- Dana White’s Contender Series signees square off at middleweight, as Nick Klein (6-3, fighting out of Adell, Wis. by way of Milwaukee, Wis.) looks to spoil the UFC debut of Joseph Kropschot (9-3, fighting out of The Bay Area, Calif.)
- A welterweight bout features Rodrigo Sezinando (9-2, fighting out of Vancouver, B.C., Canada) and Theodor Berggren (8-4, fighting out of Umeå, Sweden)
- Hot prospect Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (11-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) takes on undefeated Farman Hasanov (6-0, fighting out of Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan) at welterweight
- Veterans Azamat Bekoev (20-5, fighting out of Vladikavkaz, Russia) and Andre Petroski (13-7, fighting out of Philadelphia, Pa.) clash at middleweight
- Featherweights lock horns as Dana White’s Contender Series signee Julian Erosa (31-14, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Yakima, Wash.) meets Road to UFC Season 1 winner JeongYeong Lee (11-3, fighting out of Daegu, South Korea)
- Francis Marshall (10-3, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) takes on Gaston Bolaños (9-5, fighting out of Dublin, Calif. by way of Lima, Peru) in a featherweight bout
Additional bouts for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BONFIM vs BRADY include:
- No. 2 ranked women’s strawweight Tatiana Suarez (13-1, fighting out of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.) takes on No. 3 Virna Jandiroba (23-4, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil)
- Mantas Kondratavicius (9-1, fighting out of Kaunas, Lithuania) takes on Wes Schultz (9-4, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wis.) at middleweight in a battle of Dana White’s Contender Series signees
- A battle of lightweights features Billy Elekana (10-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) and Lucas Fernando (14-3, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
- Austin Bashi (14-2, fighting out of West Bloomfield, Mich.) and Lucas Brennan (11-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) meet in a featherweight bout
- No. 11 ranked women’s flyweight Karine Silva (19-7, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) squares off against No. 14 Gabriella Fernandes (11-4, fighting out of Miami, Fla. by way of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil)
- Priscila Cachoeira (13-9, fighting out of Bangu, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) and recent UFC debutant Nina Milošević (9-1, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia) lock horns at women’s bantamweight
- A featherweight bout features Road to UFC Season 4 winner Keiichiro Nakamura (8-1, fighting out of Hokkaido, Japan) and Ollie Schmid (4-3, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand)
- Seokhyeon Ko (13-3, fighting out of Busan, South Korea) takes on Wellington Turman (18-8, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) at welterweight
- Jonny Parsons (9-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) returns to the octagon for the first time since 2023 and faces José Souza (9-1, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) in a welterweight bout
- A bantamweight bout features Davey Grant (18-8, fighting out of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, England) and Dana White’s Contender Series signee Elijah Smith (10-1, fighting out of Colorado Springs, Colo.)
- Featherweights José Delano (17-3, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) and undefeated Murtazali Magomedov (11-0, fighting out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan) meet in a battle of Dana White’s Contender Series signees
- A heavyweight bout pits recent Dana White’s Contender Series signee Gabriel Lorenço (8-1, fighting out of Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil) against Alvin Hines (7-2, fighting out of Grand Rapids, Minn.)
For the latest information on bout announcements and additional information for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.