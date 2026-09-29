Tickets On Sale For UFC Fight Night Events At Meta APEX

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Rising contender Allen (27-7, fighting out of Delray Beach, Fla. by way of Covington, La.) returns to the Octagon after earning Fight of the Night honors in June in a win over Edmen Shahbazyan. Entering with a three-fight win streak, Allen boasts 20 finishes on his resume (14 submissions, six knockouts) and has earned wins over Marvin Vettori, Reinier de Ridder and Edmen Shahbazyan. He now looks to continue his streak and earn his first title shot.

Duncan (15-2, fighting out of Gloucester, England) makes his third appearance in 2026, coming into the bout on a five-fight win streak. His last three wins have come against Marco Tulio, Roman Dolidze and Jared Cannonier. With 10 of his victories coming by way of knockout, Duncan has proven to have the power and ability to become a mainstay contender in the division. Duncan now aims to spoil the party and shake up the middleweight rankings by turning back Allen.

Moicano (21-7-1, fighting out of Brasília, Federal District, Brazil) steps into his fifth UFC main event, headlining at the Meta APEX for the second time in 2026. Having secured wins against Chris Duncan, Benoît Saint Denis and Jalin Turner, the Brazilian veteran hopes that another win against a ranked opponent earns him a spot in the Top 5.

Dana White’s Contender Series signee Nolan (11-1, fighting out of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia) has proven his potential by rattling off five consecutive victories. Nolan has already taken down the likes of Viacheslav Borshchev, Charlie Campbell and Farès Ziam, and with six finishes (five knockouts, one submission) to his early resume, Nolan can continue to rise up the rankings with another victory.

Brazil’s Bonfim (20-1, fighting out of fighting out of Brasília, Federal District, Brazil) makes his second appearance of the year and sets his sights on another main event victory. The Dana White’s Contender Series signee has taken out the likes of Stephen Thompson, Randy Brown and Belal Muhammad during his current five-fight win streak and hopes to further his quest for a UFC title shot by taking out Brady.

Brady (19-2, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) looks to make a statement in his third career main event, the first since his Performance of the Night submission victory over Leon Edwards in 2025. Brady has secured wins over Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley and looks to add another notable name to his resume and his work his way back up the rankings.