TICKETS ON SALE FOR FIRST TWO UFC FIGHT NIGHTS TAKING PLACE IN NEW META APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BAUTISTA vs. OLIVEIRA takes place Saturday, February 7 in Las Vegas at Meta APEX. The prelims will air at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs. VALLEJOS takes place Saturday, March 14 in Las Vegas at Meta APEX. The prelims will air at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Tickets for both events will go on sale Friday, January 23 at 10 a.m. PT and are available at AXS.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Thursday, January 22 at 10 a.m. PT via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, January 22 at 12 p.m. PT. To access the pre-sale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Meta APEX VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC Octagon Girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.

Bautista (16-3, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) intends to kick off his 2026 campaign with a statement performance. A well-rounded competitor, Bautista owns the third-longest win streak in UFC bantamweight history with eight, which included victories over Patchy Mix, Jose Aldo and Ricky Simon. He now looks to make the most of his first UFC main event by delivering a highlight-reel finish.

Dangerous striker Oliveira (23-3, fighting out of Lomba do Pinheiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil) plans to keep his momentum from 2025 going and remain undefeated in the UFC. A Dana White’s Contender Series alum, he rose through the ranks with impressive outings against Kyler Phillips, Said Nurmagomedov and Ricky Simon. Oliveira seeks to break into the Top 10 bantamweight rankings for the first time with another signature knockout.

Emmett (19-6, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) steps back into the Octagon aiming to land another signature knockout. The owner of the most knockdowns in UFC featherweight history with 12, the Sacramento-based veteran has showed off his power in victories over Bryce Mitchell, Mirsad Bektic and Michael Johnson. He now has his sights set on handing Vallejos the first loss of his UFC career.

Argentina’s Vallejos (17-1, fighting out of Buenos Aires, Argentina) looks to secure the biggest win of his career following an outstanding first year competing in the Octagon. Among the top prospects in the featherweight division, he has proved himself with wins over Giga Chikadze, Danny Silva and SeungWoo Choi. Vallejos now plans to put himself into the top contender conversation with a standout showing.

Additional bouts for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BAUTISTA vs. OLIVEIRA include:

Additional bouts for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs. VALLEJOS include:

For the latest information on bout announcements and additional information for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.