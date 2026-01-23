TICKETS ON SALE FOR FIRST TWO UFC FIGHT NIGHTS TAKING PLACE IN NEW META APEX

UFC hosts its first set of events at the new and improved Meta APEX with a pair of all-action main events. First, on February 7, top bantamweights lock horns as No. 9 ranked contender Mario Bautista faces off with No. 13 Vinicius Oliveira. March 14 will feature a collision of featherweight knockout artists as No. 11 ranked Josh Emmett takes on No. 13 Kevin Vallejos.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BAUTISTA vs. OLIVEIRA takes place Saturday, February 7 in Las Vegas at Meta APEX. The prelims will air at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs. VALLEJOS takes place Saturday, March 14 in Las Vegas at Meta APEX. The prelims will air at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.
Tickets for both events will go on sale Friday, January 23 at 10 a.m. PT and are available at AXS.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Thursday, January 22 at 10 a.m. PT via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, January 22 at 12 p.m. PT. To access the pre-sale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.
Meta APEX VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC Octagon Girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.
Bautista (16-3, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) intends to kick off his 2026 campaign with a statement performance. A well-rounded competitor, Bautista owns the third-longest win streak in UFC bantamweight history with eight, which included victories over Patchy Mix, Jose Aldo and Ricky Simon. He now looks to make the most of his first UFC main event by delivering a highlight-reel finish.
Dangerous striker Oliveira (23-3, fighting out of Lomba do Pinheiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil) plans to keep his momentum from 2025 going and remain undefeated in the UFC. A Dana White’s Contender Series alum, he rose through the ranks with impressive outings against Kyler Phillips, Said Nurmagomedov and Ricky Simon. Oliveira seeks to break into the Top 10 bantamweight rankings for the first time with another signature knockout.
Emmett (19-6, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) steps back into the Octagon aiming to land another signature knockout. The owner of the most knockdowns in UFC featherweight history with 12, the Sacramento-based veteran has showed off his power in victories over Bryce Mitchell, Mirsad Bektic and Michael Johnson. He now has his sights set on handing Vallejos the first loss of his UFC career.
Argentina’s Vallejos (17-1, fighting out of Buenos Aires, Argentina) looks to secure the biggest win of his career following an outstanding first year competing in the Octagon. Among the top prospects in the featherweight division, he has proved himself with wins over Giga Chikadze, Danny Silva and SeungWoo Choi. Vallejos now plans to put himself into the top contender conversation with a standout showing.
Additional bouts for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BAUTISTA vs. OLIVEIRA include:
- A high stakes flyweight bout sees No. 6 ranked contender Amir Albazi (17-2, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz. by way of Baghdad, Iraq) return to the Octagon to take on No. 8 ranked Kyoji Horiguchi (35-5 1NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Tokyo, Japan)
- Jean Matsumoto (17-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) and Farid Basharat (14-0, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Paktia, Afghanistan) meet in a clash of rising bantamweight hopefuls.
- Middleweight action sees Michal Oleksiejczuk (21-9 1NC, fighting out of Leczna, Poland) take on Marc-Andre Barriault (17-10 1NC, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. by way of Gatineau, Quebec, Canada)
- Said Nurmagomedov (18-5, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia) battles Javid Basharat (14-2 1NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Paktia, Afghanistan) in a bantamweight contest
- No. 12 ranked women’s flyweight contender Wang Cong (8-1, fighting out of Liaoning, China) plans to earn another exciting finish when she faces No. 13 Eduarda Moura (12-1, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil)
- A thrilling welterweight bout pits veteran Alex Morono (24-12 1NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas) against The Ultimate Fighter season 33 welterweight winner Daniil Donchenko (13-2, fighting out of Korosten, Ukraine)
- Muin Gafurov (20-6, fighting out of Dushanbe, Tajikistan) and Jakub Wiklacz (17-3-2, fighting out of Poznan, Poland) meet in a bantamweight tilt
- Women’s strawweight competitors Bruna Brasil (11-5-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) and Ketlen Souza (15-6, fighting out of Manaus, Brazil) go toe-to-toe
- Klaudia Sygula (7-2, fighting out of Poznan, Poland) takes on Priscila Cachoeira (13-7, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) in a women’s bantamweight bout
- Uran Satybaldiev (9-1, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif. by way of Osh, Kyrgyzstan) meets Julius Walker (7-1, fighting out of Springfield, Mo.) at light heavyweight
Additional bouts for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs. VALLEJOS include:
- Top ranked strawweights go toe-to-toe as former title challenger and No. 5 ranked Amanda Lemos (15-5-1, fighting out of Para, Brazil) faces No. 10 Gillian Robertson (16-8, fighting out of Port St. Lucie, Fla. by way of Niagara Falls, Canada)
- Light heavyweight actions sees Ion Cutelaba (19-11-1 1NC, fighting out of Chisinau, Moldova) battle Oumar Sy (12-1, fighting out of Paris, France)
- An intriguing bantamweight bout pits 10-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion Bia Mesquita (6-0, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) against Montse Rendon (7-1, fighting out of Cancun, Mexico)
- No. 14 ranked UFC bantamweight contender Bruno Silva (15-7-2-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) looks to make a statement against rising No. 15 ranked Lone’er Kavanaugh (9-1, fighting out of London, England)
- Vitor Petrino (13-2, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) and Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-6-1, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) collide in a heavyweight bout
- Chris Curtis (32-12 1NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) faces Myktybek Orolbai (15-2-1, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif. by way of Osh, Kyrgyzstan) in a welterweight bout sure to deliver action
- Middleweight veterans lock horns as Brad Tavares (21-12, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) takes on Eryk Anders (17-9 1NC, fighting out of Birmingham, Ala.)
- Elijah Smith (9-1, fighting out of Colorado Springs, Colo.) and SuYoung You (16-3 2NC, fighting out of Gunpo, South Korea) go head-to-head in a meeting of bantamweight prospects
- Rinya Nakamura (10-1, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan) returns to action against Luan Lacerda (13-3, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) in a bantamweight tilt
- Dana White’s Contender Series signee Marwan Rahiki (7-0, fighting out of Connells Point, New South Wales, Australia) plans to impress in his UFC debut against Harry Hardwick (13-4-1, fighting out of Middlesbrough, England)
- Piera Rodriguez (11-2, fighting out of Maracaibo, Venezuela) and Sam Hughes (11-6, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) matchup in a strawweight bout
