Tickets On Sale For April 25 And May 16 UFC Fight Night Events At Meta APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STERLING vs. ZALAL takes place Saturday, April 25 in Las Vegas at Meta APEX. The prelims will air at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALLEN vs. COSTA takes place Saturday, May 16 in Las Vegas at Meta APEX. The prelims will air at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STERLING vs. ZALAL are available at AXS.com.

Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALLEN vs. COSTA will go on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m. PT and are available at AXS.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Wednesday, April 8 at 10 a.m. PT via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, April 9 at 12 p.m. PT. To access the pre-sale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Meta APEX VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC Octagon Girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.

Former champ Sterling (25-5, fighting out of Uniondale, N.Y.) steps into the Octagon for the first time in 2026. Owner of the most wins in UFC bantamweight history with 14, Sterling moved up to the featherweight division in 2024 and has secured wins over Calvin Kattar and former title challenger Brian Ortega. He now aims to further his quest to capture a second UFC title by taking out Zalal.

Zalal (18-5-1, fighting out of Casablanca, Morocco by way of Englewood, Co.) plans to make the most of his first UFC main event with another highlight-reel stoppage. Since returning to the UFC in 2024, he has gone undefeated with five wins in a row including four submissions over Josh Emmett, Jack Shore, Jarno Errens and Billy Qaurantillo. Zalal now intends to earn the biggest victory of his career by finishing his first former champion and breaking into the Top 5.

England’s Allen (20-4, fighting out of Trimley St. Martin, Suffolk, England) makes his second appearance of the year with his sights set on climbing back into title contention. A perennial top contender, he has proven himself as one of the best in the world with wins over Giga Chikadze, Dan Hooker and Sodiq Yusuff. Allen now seeks to defend his spot in the rankings against Costa.

Costa (26-7, fighting out of Bauru, São Paulo, Brazil) strives to keep his momentum rolling with another bonus-earning finish. Currently on a six fight win streak, Costa has shown off his skill set with first-round stoppages over Dan Ige, Morgan Charriere and Andre Fili. He now looks to become the first man to take out Allen before the final horn with a statement performance.

Additional bouts for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STERLING vs. ZALAL include:

Additional bouts for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALLEN vs COSTA include:

For the latest information on bout announcements and additional information for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.