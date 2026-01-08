THRILLING MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT BETWEEN (#3) SEAN STRICKLAND AND (#4) ANTHONY HERNANDEZ HEADLINES UFC RETURN TO HOUSTON

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STRICKLAND vs HERNANDEZ takes place Saturday, February 21 in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center. The prelims will air at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET. All bouts will stream live on takes place Saturday, February 21 in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center. The prelims will air at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STRICKLAND vs HERNANDEZ will go on sale Fri., January 9 at 8 am PT / 10 am CT and are available for purchase at will go on sale Fri., January 9 at 8 am PT / 10 am CT and are available for purchase at AXS.com and ToyotaCenter.com . Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wed., January 7 at 8 am PT / 10 am CT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com . A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thurs., January 8 starting at 8 am PT / 10 am CT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com

Strickland (29-7, fighting out of Corona, Calif.) returns to action looking to regain his momentum. A former champion of the 185-pound division, the American rose to the top of his weight class by taking out Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa, and Nassourdine Imavov. Strickland now sets forth to deliver a statement performance against Hernandez and put himself back on the path to UFC gold.

Hernandez (15-2 1NC, fighting out of Dunnigan, Calif.) aims for an emphatic win to kick off the year. Currently on an impressive eight-fight win streak, Hernandez has been dominant of late, collecting impressive wins over Brendan Allen, Roman Dolidze, and Michel Pereira. He aims to dispose of Strickland and solidify his spot as the next title contender.

Additional bouts on the card include: