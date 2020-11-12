THRILLING FLYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP BOUTS HEADLINE UFC® 255 IN LAS VEGAS

UFC® 255: FIGUEIREDO vs. PEREZ will take place Saturday, November 21 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.

ESPN+ is the exclusive provider of all UFC Pay-Per-View events to fans in the U.S. as part of an agreement announced in 2019.

Fans will be able to purchase UFC® 255: FIGUEIREDO vs. PEREZ online at ESPNPlus.com/PPV or on the ESPN App on mobile and connected-TV devices. ESPN+ is available as an integrated part of the ESPN App on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, X Box One and more.

Preliminary fights will air nationally in English on ESPN2 and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, as well as being simulcast in both languages on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish) at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Figueiredo (19-1, fighting out of Soure, Pará, Brazil) is coming off his dominant submission win over Joseph Benavidez to capture the vacant flyweight championship in July. A heavy-handed striker and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, he has also earned thrilling victories against Tim Elliott, Alexandre Pantoja and John Moraga. Figueiredo now aims to secure his first successful title defense with another show-stealing performance.

Perez (24-5, fighting out of Lemoore, Calif.) has wasted no time since joining the UFC roster in 2017, as he becomes the first Dana White’s Contender Series signee to challenge for a UFC title. Following exciting wins against Jordan Espinosa and Mark De La Rosa, Perez turned heads with his calf-kick TKO victory over perennial contender Jussier Formiga in June. Perez now aims to continue his rapid ascent by dethroning Figueiredo to achieve his dream of being UFC flyweight champion.

No. 3 ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter Shevchenko (19-3, fighting out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan) hopes to continue her dominant title reign with another highlight-reel finish. Throughout her career, she has netted impressive wins over Holly Holm, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Julianna Pena and Jessica Eye. Shevchenko now has her sights set on delivering a spectacular victory to secure her fourth consecutive title defense.

Skilled Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Maia (18-6-1, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) feels she has the tools to shock the world and dethrone Shevchenko. An 11-year MMA veteran and former Invicta FC Flyweight champion, Maia has secured sensational victories against Joanne Calderwood, Alexis Davis and Roxanne Modafferi (twice). Maia now aims to take home UFC gold by becoming the first fighter to defeat Shevchenko at 125 pounds.

Additional bouts on the card include:

For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts live and subject to change.

###

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 318 million fans and 126 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 171 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 72 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 8.5 million subscribers.

Programming on ESPN+ includes exclusive UFC events, hundreds of MLB and NHL games, college sports (including football, basketball and nearly a dozen other sports from 20 conferences), top domestic and international soccer (Bundesliga, Serie A, FA Cup, MLS, Copa Del Rey, EFL Championship, Carabao Cup, Eredivisie, and more), Golf (coverage from PGA Tour, The Masters and PGA Championship), Top Rank Boxing, Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, exclusive ESPN+ Original series and studio shows (including ESPN+ NFL PrimeTime, Peyton’s Places, Detail, Bettor Days, ESPN FC, Our Time, Dana White’s Contender Series, and many more), plus exclusive access to the entire library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) at ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading sports entertainment brand, features nine U.S. television networks, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

Press Contact for UFC:

Chris Costello

702-588-5546

ccostello@ufc.com

Press Contact for ESPN/ESPN+

Ardi Dwornik

646-547-5612

ardi.r.dwornik@espn.com

Paul Melvin

860-766-5069

Paul.Melvin@disney.com