Thrilling BMF Championship Bout Between Max Holloway And Charles Oliveira Headlines UFC 326 Live On Paramount+

UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2 takes place Saturday, March 7 from Las Vegas with the main card starting at 9pm ET/6pm PT on Paramount+. The prelims will begin at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 5pm ET/2pm PT on Paramount+ and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2 tickets will go on sale Friday, January 16 at 10am PT and are available at AXS.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, January 14 at 10am PT via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, January 15 at 10am PT. To access the pre-sale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

UFC VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC Octagon Girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.

Holloway (27-8, fighting out of Waianae, Hawaii) looks to secure his second consecutive BMF title defense in dominant fashion. A former UFC featherweight champion, the 34-year-old standout has earned impressive victories over Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Jose Aldo, and is focused on securing a second career win over Oliveira.

Former UFC lightweight champion Oliveira (36-11, 1 NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) plans to even the score with Holloway. The recordholder for most submissions and finishes in UFC history, he has earned spectacular wins over Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Beneil Dariush. Oliveira now aims to dethrone Holloway and become the first Brazilian BMF titleholder.

Borralho (17-2, 1 NC, fighting out of São Luís, Maranhão, Brazil) hopes to kick off his 2026 campaign with a vintage performance. A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, “The Natural” has netted notable wins over Jared Cannonier, Paul Craig and Michał Oleksiejczuk. Borralho has his sight set on taking out De Ridder in order to move one step closer to breaking into the middleweight Top 5.

De Ridder (21-3, fighting out of Breda, Netherlands) intends to steal the show by delivering a statement performance against Borralho. A talented grappler, the Dutch contender holds memorable victories against Robert Whittaker, Bo Nickal and Kevin Holland. De Ridder now plans to turn heads by finishing Borralho in impressive fashion.

Additional bouts on the card include:

For the latest information on bout announcements and additional information for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.