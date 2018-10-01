Three Ways Basketball Prepared Harris for the UFC

3) “The Zone”

“When I played basketball, I swear it’s not a cliché, the rim looked like it was the size of the ocean when I got in the zone. I could not miss. I had a game, you could look this up, I had 56 points and I swear every shot I threw up, I was throwing up shots falling out of bounds and they were going in. It just felt like I couldn’t do no wrong and that’s kind of the same in fighting. I’ve been in fights where I felt it flowing and you hit a stride. For me now with fighting, I see red dots on the guy and it’s like playing a video game. I see an opening and I see a red dot and I hit it.

The zone for me is a relaxation, it’s a comfort. That’s when I’m at my best.”

Harris and Oleinik represent an exciting clash of styles, as Harris has major power in his hands while Oleinik is one of the greatest submission artists in mixed martial arts. You are not going to want to miss it. Tune into ESPN on Saturday at 9pm/6pm ET/PT to see the main card action.

