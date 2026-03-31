Three Titles On The Line | UFC BJJ 7

The most loaded card in UFC BJJ history takes place this Thursday night, April 2, with three titles on the line at the Meta APEX.
As we build up to fight night in Las Vegas, let’s mark your card ahead of UFC BJJ 7.
Tackett targets championship hat-trick
In the main event, Andrew Tackett puts his welterweight title on the line against former UFC veteran and seasoned BJJ competitor Vagner Rocha.
Tackett has quickly become one of the faces of UFC BJJ, and already has two title defenses to his name.
Tackett finished Andy Varela via first-round rear-naked choke to capture the inaugural welterweight title at UFC BJJ 1, then followed up with a D’Arce choke submission of Renato Canuto at UFC BJJ 2. Tackett then returned in December at UFC BJJ 4 and submitted Elijah Dorsey with a heel hook to tighten his grip on the welterweight strap.
He’ll look to make it three defenses in a row when he takes on Rocha, who coaches the next generation of grappling stars at his gym, Vagner Rocha Martial Arts, in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
But now, with Tackett looking for new challengers for his title, the former ADCC medalist and former Combat Jiu Jitsu world champion will step into the Bowl in a bid to capture a UFC world title at the age of 43.
Henrique chases back-to-back defenses
Another of UFC BJJ’s inaugural champions, Carlos Henrique, has established himself as the man to beat in the Bowl at 155 pounds after winning his way through the UFC BJJ: Road To The Title tournament and defeating Danilo Moreira to capture the lightweight crown.
Henrique cemented his spot at the top of the division with a unanimous decision victory over Matheus Gabriel as he successfully defended his title at UFC BJJ 3.
He’ll attempt to claim successive title defenses when he takes on Lucas Valente, who arrives in UFC BJJ having captured back-to-back IBJJF no-gi world championships in 2023 and 2024.
The Houston-based grappler now plans to add a UFC BJJ title to his resumé, and is ready to dethrone Henrique to do it.
Europe’s first UFC BJJ champion returns
The first-ever women’s champion in UFC BJJ returns to the Bowl on Thursday night looking to register the first defense of her title.
French Guiana’s Aurelie Le Vern made her first appearance in the Bowl at UFC BJJ 2, where her first-round Americana submission of Maggie Grindatti earned her a shot at the inaugural 145-pound crown.
Le Vern faced Las Vegas native and fan-favorite Raquel Canuto at UFC BJJ 4 in a matchup that saw her step out into an arena where the majority of the fans in attendance were rooting for her opponent.
But, despite stepping into enemy territory, Le Vern produced a brilliant performance to submit Canuto with a first-round Kimura to capture the featherweight title and write her name into the history books as UFC BJJ’s first-ever female champion.
On Thursday night, Le Vern will look to defend her title for the first time when she takes on six-time IBJJF world champion Rebeca Lima, who earned her shot at the title with a second-round Estima lock finish of Taylor Ellis at UFC BJJ 5 in January.
The Brazilian was in the corner of Cassia Moura on March 13 as she defeated Ffion Davies to capture the women’s bantamweight title at UFC BJJ 6. Now Lima will swap places with her teammate as she steps into the Bowl to challenge for a UFC BJJ title of her own.
Also on the card
Adele Fornarino impressed in a narrow split-decision loss to Ffion Davies at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 11 back in May 2025, as she competed in the first women’s grappling main event in Fight Pass Invitational history.
Now Fornario is back and ready to make her first appearance in the Bowl when she takes on Alex Enriquez, who battled to the scorecards with Cassia Moura in a losing effort at UFC BJJ 3. Now, six months on, Enriquez returns to the Meta APEX as the 2023 IBJJF no-gi world champion chases her first UFC BJJ win.
UFC BJJ 7: Bout Order
Welterweight championship: Andrew Tackett (c) vs Vagner Rocha
Lightweight championship: Carlos Henrique (c) vs Lucas Valente
Women’s featherweight championship: Aurelie Le Vern (c) vs Rebeca Lima
Welterweight bout: Renato Canuto vs Yonathan Cardenas
Women’s flyweight bout: Adele Fornarino vs Alex Enriquez
Heavyweight bout: Patrick Gaudio vs Delan Moody
Featherweight bout: Raphael Ferreira vs Kanzo Biyong
Women’s featherweight bout: Rana Willink vs Carol Joia
UFC BJJ 7: TACKETT vs ROCHA streams live and free on the official UFC BJJ YouTube channel on Thursday, April 2, at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT