Three Titles On The Line | UFC BJJ 7

As we build up to fight night in Las Vegas, let’s mark your card ahead of UFC BJJ 7.

Tackett targets championship hat-trick

In the main event, Andrew Tackett puts his welterweight title on the line against former UFC veteran and seasoned BJJ competitor Vagner Rocha.

Tackett has quickly become one of the faces of UFC BJJ, and already has two title defenses to his name.

Tackett finished Andy Varela via first-round rear-naked choke to capture the inaugural welterweight title at UFC BJJ 1, then followed up with a D’Arce choke submission of Renato Canuto at UFC BJJ 2. Tackett then returned in December at UFC BJJ 4 and submitted Elijah Dorsey with a heel hook to tighten his grip on the welterweight strap.