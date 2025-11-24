THREE TITLE MATCHES HEADLINE UFC BJJ 4

UFC BJJ 4: TACKETT vs DORSEY takes place Thursday, December 11 and will stream live and free on UFC’s YouTube channel beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Rising star Andrew Tackett (2-0, 2 submissions, competing out of Las Vegas, Nev.) intends to deliver another highlight-reel victory in his second UFC BJJ main event. One of the most exciting grapplers competing today, Tackett has entertained fans with spectacular finishes over Andy Varela and Renato Canuto. He now looks to retain his spot at the top of the division in dominant fashion and further prove himself as the best welterweight on the planet.

Dorsey (0-0, competing out of Temple Hills, Md.) is ready to make an immediate impact in his UFC BJJ debut by dethroning Tackett. Widely recognized as one of grappling’s top prospects during his colored belt career, Dorsey conquered numerous IBJJF titles, including World and Pan American gold medals. He now plans to claim his biggest victory yet and add the UFC BJJ welterweight crown to his resume.

William Tackett (1-0, 1 submission, competing out of Las Vegas, Nev.) seeks to begin his own legacy as champion by becoming the first man to capture the UFC BJJ middleweight title. The older brother of Andrew Tackett, William is still only 24 years old and has proved himself as one of the best submission artists in the middleweight division with first-round finishes over Kyle Chambers and Achilles Rocha. He now has his sights set on earning the most important win of his career by taking out Junior.

Standout grappler Junior (0-0, competing out of San Diego, Calif.) expects to show fans that he has the talent to be a title mainstay in the middleweight division. Making his official UFC BJJ debut, he has already demonstrated his submission prowess with wins over Felipe Costa, Nick Mataya and Kody Steele. Junior now is determined to add Tackett to his list of victories and declare himself the king of the UFC BJJ 185-pound division.

Fan favorite Canuto (1-0, 1 submission, competing out of Las Vegas, Nev.) is focused on landing another signature submission on her way to raising UFC BJJ gold for the first time. A multiple time IBJJF no gi world champion, she has secured notable submissions against Morgan Black, Michele Oliveira and Karol Rosa. Canuto now sets out to begin her reign as champion with another impressive performance.

Le Vern (1-0, 1 submission, competing out of French Guiana) intends to upset Canuto and snag the inaugural UFC BJJ women’s featherweight championship for herself. A prominent Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete, Le Vern earned success as one of the top female competitors in the grappling scene by clinching numerous European and World IBJJF medals. She now looks to make a statement by taking out Canuto and raising UFC BJJ gold.

Additional matches on the card include:

In the first ever UFC BJJ women’s strawweight match Mayssa Bastos (0-0, competing out of Costa Mesa, Calif.) takes on Amanda Alequin (0-0, competing out of West Palm Beach, Fla.)

(0-0, competing out of Costa Mesa, Calif.) takes on (0-0, competing out of West Palm Beach, Fla.) An exciting welterweight contest pits Renato Canuto (0-1, competing out of Las Vegas, Nev.) against Alan Sanchez (0-0, competing out of San Jose, Calif.)

(0-1, competing out of Las Vegas, Nev.) against (0-0, competing out of San Jose, Calif.) Lightweight actions sees Samuel Nagai (1-0, competing out of Dallas, Texas) take on Dorian Olivarez (0-0, competing out of Houston, Texas)

(1-0, competing out of Dallas, Texas) take on (0-0, competing out of Houston, Texas) Andy Varela (1-1, 1 submission, competing out of Las Vegas, Nev.) meets Robby Malof (0-0, competing out of Cincinnati, Ohio) in a can’t-miss welterweight match

(1-1, 1 submission, competing out of Las Vegas, Nev.) meets (0-0, competing out of Cincinnati, Ohio) in a can’t-miss welterweight match An intriguing women’s featherweight match features Bella Mir (1-0, 1 submission, competing out of Las Vegas, Nev.) facing off with Rana Willink (0-0, competing out of San Diego, Calif.)

(1-0, 1 submission, competing out of Las Vegas, Nev.) facing off with (0-0, competing out of San Diego, Calif.) In the first ever UFC BJJ men’s featherweight match Landon Elmore (0-0, competing out of Austin, Texas) looks to impress against Nate Hernandez (0-0, competing out of Katy, Texas)

(0-0, competing out of Austin, Texas) looks to impress against (0-0, competing out of Katy, Texas) Lucas Pinheiro (0-0, competing out of Winter Gardens, Fla.) meets UFC veteran Jussier Formiga (0-0, competing out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) in a bantamweight match

