Three Reasons To Watch Cage Warriors 182: San Diego | UFC Fight Pass

That win improved his record to 7-2, and he’ll be looking to make it eight when he faces 22-fight veteran Ryan Lilley, who is stepping in to make his Cage Warriors debut in the main event.

This will be Wilson’s ninth appearance inside the Cage Warriors cage, but this one will be a little bit more special than the rest, with Friday night being his first Cage Warriors main event.

Can “The Nomad” claim a memorable win in the promotion he’s called home for the last three years, or will Lilley claim a huge upset in his promotional debut?

Blue chip prospect Orozco returns

Two-time national champion wrestler and former amateur standout Anthony Orozco is starting to build some serious momentum in the Cage Warriors welterweight division.

He returns to action on Friday night in San Diego against 2-1 Utah prospect Dominico Salas, who is looking to score his fifth professional victory and position himself for a run at the division’s top names in 2025.