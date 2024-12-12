Three Reasons To Watch Cage Warriors 182: San Diego | UFC Fight Pass
Cage Warriors Returns To San Diego For Their Final Event Of 2024. Here Are Four Big Reasons Why You Should Make Sure You Check Out The Action On UFC Fight Pass
By Simon Head, on Bluesky: @simonheadsport.com
• Dec. 13, 2024
The Sycuan Casino and Resort in San Diego, California plays host to Cage Warriors 182 as Europe’s most respected MMA promotion brings the curtain down on their 2024 calendar with their 17th show of the year.
Here are four reasons to check out the action from SoCal this Friday night…
‘The Nomad’ returns to San Diego
One of the most entertaining members of Cage Warriors' US roster, Damon Wilson returns to action looking to claim back-to-back wins in the promotion for the first time since 2022.
Wilson has happily gone into the trenches to battle whoever Cage Warriors matchmaker Ian Dean has thrown his way, and last time out he claimed a hard-earned decision victory over Brandon Carrillo at Cage Warriors 173.
That win improved his record to 7-2, and he’ll be looking to make it eight when he faces 22-fight veteran Ryan Lilley, who is stepping in to make his Cage Warriors debut in the main event.
This will be Wilson’s ninth appearance inside the Cage Warriors cage, but this one will be a little bit more special than the rest, with Friday night being his first Cage Warriors main event.
Can “The Nomad” claim a memorable win in the promotion he’s called home for the last three years, or will Lilley claim a huge upset in his promotional debut?
Blue chip prospect Orozco returns
Two-time national champion wrestler and former amateur standout Anthony Orozco is starting to build some serious momentum in the Cage Warriors welterweight division.
He returns to action on Friday night in San Diego against 2-1 Utah prospect Dominico Salas, who is looking to score his fifth professional victory and position himself for a run at the division’s top names in 2025.
A member of San Diego-based MMA Fight Academy, training under legendary Marc Fiore and BJJ coach Jake Buracker, Orozco looks every inch a future contender, and at 4-0 in his early professional career, he’s looking to stack wins as he moves his way up the 170-pound division.
Now, at Cage Warriors 182, we get the chance to catch another glimpse of a fighter who looks set to have a big future in the sport as he attempts to claim his third win of 2024.
Local star Winther goes for third win
The opening bout of the main card will feature local star Bobby Winther, who bids to capture his third pro win when he steps back into the cage to face Blake Perry.
Winther has been a staple of Cage Warriors’ events in San Diego over the past year-and-a-half, with the 28-year-old going 2-1 inside the Cage Warriors cage in his first three pro fights.
Now firmly established as a fan favourite at the Sycuan Casino Resort, Winther will go for his third professional win when he faces Perry in a 170-pound contest.