Three Fights Round Out UFC’s Return To Nashville

First, an all-action banger is nearly guaranteed as Tennessee-native Nate “The Train” Landwehr collides with Morgan “The Last Pirate” Charriere. Landwehr has been the embodiment of fireworks in the Octagon since making his debut in January 2020. The Clarksville-bred Landwehr holds wins over Darren Elkins, Ludovit Klein and David Onama with four Performance Bonuses to his name, but he faltered against Dooho Choi in his last fight.

In his first appearance of 2025, he is hoping to get his hand raised, but he’ll have his hands full against Charriere. The 29-year-old Frenchman came highly-touted after his work on the Cage Warriors circuit and has split his first four fights. He is also hoping to get back into the winner’s circle after losing his last fight to Nathaniel Wood.

A lightweight contest between Mitch Ramirez and Mike Davis promises high tension.. Ramirez, an alumnus of Dana White’s Contender Series, makes his sophomore appearance for the promotion following his debut against Thiago Moisés and remains in search of his first win in the Octagon. He’ll have a tall task in front of him in Davis, a fellow DWCS competitor.

“Beast Boy” has battled inconsistency in terms of his schedule, but when he steps into the Octagon, he is often spectacular. He picked up four wins in a row (including two finishes) before Farés Ziam outdueled him on the scorecards in February. At 32 years old, he is keen on making a run of it in the always-competitive lightweight division.

Finally, a pair of heavyweights get to work before the headliner as Kennedy Nzechukwu battles Valter Walker. Nzechukwu is approaching his third heavyweight bout in the Octagon after spending his first 12 fights cutting to 205 pounds, where he accumulated a 6-5 record, including knockout wins over Carlos Ulberg and Ion Cutelaba. Since moving to heavyweight in October 2024, “The African Savage” picked up a pair of TKO wins over Chris Barnett and Lukasz Brzeski.

While Nzechukwu approaches his first appearance of 2025, Walker is set for his second walk of the year after scoring a heel-hook submission win over Don’Tale Mayes in February. Coincidentally, that was Walker’s second heel hook finish in the Octagon as he picked up his first UFC win via the same submission against Junior Tafa in August 2024.

