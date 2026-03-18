Three Fights To Follow At Cage Warriors 203 | UFC Fight Pass

Cage Warriors' Friday night events have become a traditional fixture in a UFC London fight week, and this weekend's card looks set to deliver a packed night of action, with the action streaming live on UFC Fight Pass.

Watch Friday On UFC FIGHT PASS

Ahead of fight night, let’s take a look at three key matchups you can’t afford to miss in London on Friday night.

Bantamweight title bout: Ollie Sarwa vs Weslley Maia

The main event of the evening will see a new champion crowned at 135 pounds, as undefeated contender Ollie Sarwa takes on Cage Warriors vet Weslley Maia for the vacant bantamweight title.

Sarwa captured the bantamweight title for feeder promotion Cage Warriors Academy South East before making the step up to the main Cage Warriors roster in the summer of 2024.