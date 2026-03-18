Three Fights To Follow At Cage Warriors 203 | UFC Fight Pass

Before the action gets underway at UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy on Saturday night, all eyes will turn to the Indigo at The O2 on Friday night for Cage Warriors 203.
Cage Warriors' Friday night events have become a traditional fixture in a UFC London fight week, and this weekend's card looks set to deliver a packed night of action, with the action streaming live on UFC Fight Pass.
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Ahead of fight night, let’s take a look at three key matchups you can’t afford to miss in London on Friday night.
Bantamweight title bout: Ollie Sarwa vs Weslley Maia
The main event of the evening will see a new champion crowned at 135 pounds, as undefeated contender Ollie Sarwa takes on Cage Warriors vet Weslley Maia for the vacant bantamweight title.
Sarwa captured the bantamweight title for feeder promotion Cage Warriors Academy South East before making the step up to the main Cage Warriors roster in the summer of 2024.
UK MMA’s BIGGEST Weekend Starts with #CW203 London on Friday Night 🇬🇧🔥— Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 16, 2026
Weslley Maia 🆚 Ollie Sarwa for the bantamweight belt headlines a STACKED night of fights live at @indigoattheo2 🏆
🎟️ LIMITED Tickets Left! Link in Bio!
📺 Watch on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/M4cBTRsOda
Since then, Sarwa has won four in a row to put himself in line for a shot at the vacant title that was previously held by the likes of Brett Johns, Nathaniel Wood, and Jack Shore.
He'll face London-based Brazilian Maia, who first stepped into the Cage Warriors cage at Cage Warriors 97 back in 2018. The Great Britain Top Team veteran claimed back-to-back first-round submissions of Alexander Loof and Aidan Stephen to put himself within striking distance of a title shot. Now he's all set to make the walk for his 10th Cage Warriors fight as he challenges for championship gold.
Lightweight bout: Jordan Vucenic vs Daniel Konrad
It wouldn't be a Cage Warriors show in London without Jordan Vucenic on the card. The Corby native and his army of travelling fans always bring a special atmosphere to the Indigo at The O2, and you can bet the fans will be in full voice when "The Epidemic" makes his way to the cage on Friday night.
Vucenic made a victorious return to the Cage Warriors fold last November when he handed Norwegian prospect Torpal Merjoev his first career defeat. Now he's back and ready to start stacking wins in Cage Warriors as he looks to position himself for a shot at the lightweight title.
He'll face a stern test of his credentials on Friday night. Swiss contender Daniel Konrad heads into the bout after back-to-back first-round submission victories. In November 2024, he finished Aiden Lee via rear-naked choke, then last December, he submitted former lightweight champion and Contender Series vet George Hardwick via flying armbar.
If "The Swiss Army Knife" can add the name of another former Cage Warriors champion to his resumé, his call for a title shot could turn into a deafening roar.
Lightweight bout: Tariq Pell vs Stefano Catacoli
It's hardly surprising given his nickname, but Tariq "The Tsunami" Pell is starting to make waves in the Cage Warriors lightweight division.
The 27-year-old is on a four-fight win streak and claimed a hat-trick of victories in 2025 to build some real momentum heading into 2026. Now the protegé of former Cage Warriors vet-turned-coach Danny Batten is on the cusp of contention and will look to deliver another attention-grabbing victory on Friday night.
Standing in his way is Stefano Catacoli. The Great Britain Top Team product who recently signed with Cage Warriors has a 9-4 record, but last September snapped a two-fight skid with a first-round technical submission of heavy-handed Cage Warriors vet Alexander Loof.
Now "The Ghost" will pull on "The Famous Yellow Gloves" for the very first time as he looks to gatecrash the championship conversation at 155 pounds.
Cage Warriors 203: Fight card
MAIN CARD(8:30pm GMT / 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT)
Ollie Sarwa vs Weslley Maia - for vacant bantamweight title
Jordan Vucenic vs Daniel Konrad - lightweight
Manuel del valle vs Italo Gomes - 175-pound catchweight
Tariq Pell vs Sefano Catacoli - lightweight
Steven Hill vs Leon Naumann - middleweight
Marin Vetrila vs Yusuf Ali-Taleb - 163-pound catchweight
PRELIMINARY CARD (6:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT)
Callum Haughian vs Christian Soda - lightweight
Cameron Stweart vs Valentino Greco - lightweight
Connor Patterson vs Georgios Daskalakis - 150-pound catchweight
Joe Middleton vs George McManus - welterweight
Harry Shaw vs Victor Yeo - featherweight