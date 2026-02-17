Three Fights To Follow At Cage Warriors 200 | UFC Fight Pass

Leading European promotion Cage Warriors celebrates its double-century of events on Saturday, with Cage Warriors 200 set to deliver a packed night of fights at the RDS in Dublin, Ireland.
The London-based promotion has always had close ties with Ireland, and on Saturday night, a loaded fight card will see some of Ireland's top up-and-coming talent take center stage, live on UFC Fight Pass.
Ahead of fight night, let's take a look at three key matchups you can't afford to miss from the Emerald Isle this weekend.
Solomon Simon vs Nik Bagley – for Cage Warriors featherweight title
Ireland takes on England in the main event, as reigning 145-pound champion Solomon Simon puts his title on the line against England's Nik Bagley in a hotly anticipated championship clash.
Since making the switch from the amateur ranks in 2023, Simon has been perfect in the pros and heads into Saturday's main event with a 7-0 record and a 100 percent finish rate.
The last six of those bouts all came under the Cage Warriors banner, where he has shown himself to be an equal opportunities finisher, having submitted three and knocked out three of his opponents inside the Cage Warriors cage.
Simon's last outing saw him challenge for the promotion's vacant featherweight title, in a bout that was originally supposed to be against Bagley. But after the Great Britain Top Team man was forced to withdraw, Brazil's Caique Araujo stepped in on short notice to replace him. Araujo arrived on a five-fight, five-finish streak, but Simon produced a stellar display to stop Araujo in the second round and capture the title.
But, despite his victory, there was still unfinished business to attend to, and a tense faceoff with Bagley ensued as the pair set up their title clash this weekend at Cage Warriors 200.
Bagley has a 7-1 record, and heads into his title fight with Simon on a five-fight win streak. His last outing saw him go the distance in a unanimous decision victory over Keweny Lopes, but each of his prior five victories under the Cage Warriors banner all came via the same method – rear-naked choke submission.
Now, with both men fit and ready to face off for championship gold, expectations are high for a thrilling contest.
Dario Bellandi vs Paddy McCorry – for Cage Warriors middleweight title
Arguably the grittiest champion on the Cage Warriors roster, Italy's Dario "Neanderthal" Bellandi has built a well-deserved reputation as one of the toughest competitors to ever wear a Cage Warriors championship belt.
After claiming a hat-trick of finishes inside the Cage Warriors cage, Bellandi moved up in competition and began his run of long, drawn-out wars as he became known as one of the toughest tests in the promotion's 185-pound division.
He won the title from England's Mick Stanton after a five-round war, then defended it in similar fashion with a unanimous decision victory over Robin Roos. His second title defense pushed him to the limit as he edged a split-decision verdict over Naglis Kaniskauskas.
He'll take on McCorry, who returns to action after fighting on Dana White's Contender Series last September. The 28-year-old outworked South Korean prospect In Soo Hwang at the UFC APEX to earn a unanimous decision victory, but it wasn't quite enough to earn him a UFC contract.
Now McCorry is back in the "famous yellow gloves" of Cage Warriors, and will look to topple reigning middleweight champ Bellandi. It's a fight that could turn into a knockdown, drag-out affair that requires the championship rounds to finally determine a winner.
Leon Hill vs Aldo Pereira – welterweight bout
Also set for action is a pivotal bout for the Cage Warriors welterweight division as Dublin's Leon Hill looks to claim a big win on home soil when he takes on Brazil's Aldo Pereira.
Hill will be making the walk for his eighth fight under the Cage Warriors banner, and he'll step into the cage at the RDS on Saturday night riding a three-fight win streak, with all three victories coming inside the distance.
He'll take on Pereira, who has fought for Cage Warriors, LFA, and Shooto Brasil during his 24-fight career. The 27-year-old Rio native picked up a win inside the Cage Warriors cage back in June 2025 with a unanimous decision win over Italian prospect Francesco Mazzeo in Manchester, but lost out to undefeated American Anthony Orozco at Cage Warriors 194.
That was the last time Cage Warriors visited Dublin. Now they're back for Cage Warriors 200 and, after picking up a win under the Shooto Brasil banner last October, Pereira is back, looking to add another victory to his ledger.
Cage Warriors 200: Fight Card
MAIN CARD
Solomon Simon vs Nik Bagley – for Cage Warriors featherweight title
Dario Bellandi vs Paddy McCorry – for Cage Warriors middleweight title
Leon Hill vs Aldo Pereira – welterweight
Ger Harris vs Tanio Pagliariccio – flyweight
Maximus Lally vs Alexandre Junior – featherweight
Adam Darby vs Thiago Habib – 175-pound catchweight
PRELIMINARY CARD
Alexander O'Sullivan vs Scott Harvey – featherweight
Conor McCarthy vs Edilson Silva – lightweight
Keith Keogh vs Gabriel Ramos – featherweight
Andreeas Binder vs Oton Jasse – 175-pound catchweight
Damien McKenna vs Pedro Silva – featherweight
Lewis Byrne vs Dylan Logan – 150-pound catchweight
Kenny Mokhonoana vs Grant Ogborne – lightweight
Alex Keogh vs Taylor Sullivan – featherweight
Trevor Makengo vs Ricardo Fernandez – 220-pound catchweight