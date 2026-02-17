Three Fights To Follow At Cage Warriors 200 | UFC Fight Pass

Solomon Simon vs Nik Bagley – for Cage Warriors featherweight title

Ireland takes on England in the main event, as reigning 145-pound champion Solomon Simon puts his title on the line against England's Nik Bagley in a hotly anticipated championship clash.

Since making the switch from the amateur ranks in 2023, Simon has been perfect in the pros and heads into Saturday's main event with a 7-0 record and a 100 percent finish rate.

The last six of those bouts all came under the Cage Warriors banner, where he has shown himself to be an equal opportunities finisher, having submitted three and knocked out three of his opponents inside the Cage Warriors cage.

Simon's last outing saw him challenge for the promotion's vacant featherweight title, in a bout that was originally supposed to be against Bagley. But after the Great Britain Top Team man was forced to withdraw, Brazil's Caique Araujo stepped in on short notice to replace him. Araujo arrived on a five-fight, five-finish streak, but Simon produced a stellar display to stop Araujo in the second round and capture the title.