the octagon inside the ufc apex
Three Fights Added To Round Out UFC 295: Jones vs Miocic

A Pair Of Lightweight Bouts And A Featherweight Contest Are Added To UFC 295 In New York City
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb • Oct. 20, 2023

UFC’s annual trip to New York City will feature a legendary heavyweight title fight between perhaps the sport’s greatest fighter in Jon Jones defending his title for the first time against the division’s most accomplished champion in Stipe Miocic. In the co-main, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka returns from his injury-induced layoff to fight former middleweight king Alex Pereira for the vacant 205-pound belt. While the card is stacked through and through, three more fights will feature on the prelims. 

Featherweight Dennis Buzukja, who split his appearences on Dana White’s Contender Series before dropping his debut to Sean Woodson, seeks his first UFC victory in his backyard. The Longo-Weidman representative takes on Jamall Emmers, who hopes to bounce back after dropping a split decision to Jack Jenkins in June.

Mateusz Rebecki hopes to extend his current winning streak to 16 as he makes his third jaunt to the Octagon. He is coming off an emphatic knockout win over Loik Radzhabov in June to bring his UFC win-total to two. He faces the undefeated Nurullo Aliev. The Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus scored a majority decision win over Rafael Alves in his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night: Muniz vs Allen and hopes to bring his total win tally to 10.

Finally, Nazim Sadykhov makes his third appearance of 2023 against Viacheslav Borshchev. Sadykhov is riding a 9-fight winning streak, including two stoppage wins in his two Octagon appearences to date. His latest came via a second-round submission over Terrance McKinney. Borshchev is coming off a bounce-back win in May where he finished Maheshate midway through the second round.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates to all events and fights.

UFC 295: Jones vs. Miocic – November 11, New York, Madison Square Garden

Featherweight

Dennis Buzukja vs Jamall Emmers

Lightweight

Mateusz Rebecki vs Nurullo Aliev

Lightweight

Nazim Sadykhov vs Viacheslav Borshchev

UFC 295
