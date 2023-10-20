Three Fights Added To Round Out UFC 295: Jones vs Miocic

Featherweight Dennis Buzukja, who split his appearences on Dana White’s Contender Series before dropping his debut to Sean Woodson, seeks his first UFC victory in his backyard. The Longo-Weidman representative takes on Jamall Emmers, who hopes to bounce back after dropping a split decision to Jack Jenkins in June.

Mateusz Rebecki hopes to extend his current winning streak to 16 as he makes his third jaunt to the Octagon. He is coming off an emphatic knockout win over Loik Radzhabov in June to bring his UFC win-total to two. He faces the undefeated Nurullo Aliev. The Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus scored a majority decision win over Rafael Alves in his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night: Muniz vs Allen and hopes to bring his total win tally to 10.

Finally, Nazim Sadykhov makes his third appearance of 2023 against Viacheslav Borshchev. Sadykhov is riding a 9-fight winning streak, including two stoppage wins in his two Octagon appearences to date. His latest came via a second-round submission over Terrance McKinney. Borshchev is coming off a bounce-back win in May where he finished Maheshate midway through the second round.

UFC 295: Jones vs. Miocic – November 11, New York, Madison Square Garden

Featherweight

Dennis Buzukja vs Jamall Emmers

Lightweight

Mateusz Rebecki vs Nurullo Aliev

Lightweight

Nazim Sadykhov vs Viacheslav Borshchev