Thompson: "You'll See Some Ninja Stuff"

UFC: What was it like to rehab from yet another knee injury and how are you feeling now that camp is over?

ST: So I ended up injuring my MCL in the first round or second round of the Till fight, which was like ten months ago so I was out for two or three months just for that. You know, I’ve had four knee surgeries on my left knee two on my right, so for some reason this just forever to heal. But everything is great right now. I got my strength and conditioning coach building the knee back up, doing my strength and condition and doing my physical therapy. That’s something that I still do every day just for fear, I’m 36 years old.

UFC: The welterweight division looks very different than it did when you fought Till last. How do you feel about the state of the division?

ST: The welterweight division is where it’s at to be honest with you. I mean you had a little hold-up because there was a little debacle between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman, who was going to get the title next. So everybody was kind of on hold to see if they were going to be that next guy. We’re in a division that I think is more stacked than any other division in the UFC. I mean you got Ben Askren in the mix now who just fought Robbie Lawler, a great fight, a controversial win off of that. Now you got these 155lbs coming up to our division like Michael Chiesa, who just submitted Carlos Condit. And of course “Cowboy” Cerrone and now you got Anthony Pettis coming up to the welterweight division and calling me out. Man it’s exciting, which is why I think the welterweight division is THE division in the UFC. It’s the most exciting division I think.

UFC: Anthony Pettis said he is a fan of your style and what you bring to the Octagon. What does that mean to you?

ST: That is the coolest thing man. To be honest with you, I’ve been a fan of Anthony Pettis for a while now as well. I mean, we have a very similar style in him being a taekwondo stylist, me being a karate guy. I’ve always been a fan of his exciting fights and style man. I mean who walks across a cage and kicks somebody in the face? You know, who does that? That’s like something you see in the matrix or in anime and I’m a huge anime fan so of course I’m going to be a fan. So yeah man this is definitely a fan fight and what better guy to do it than somebody I like to watch fight.