Thompson vs Neal: Fight By Fight Preview

MARLON MORAES VS. ROB FONT

The first of two contests between ranked bantamweights to hit the Octagon this weekend pits perennial contender Marlon Moraes against Top 15 fixture Rob Font.

Moraes was the odd man out when it came time to determine who would challenge for the vacant bantamweight title this summer, watching from the sidelines as Aldo, the man he beat at the end of last year, faced off with Petr Yan. When he finally secured an assignment of his own after a couple false starts and missed opportunities, the Brazilian contender was stopped in the second round by Cory Sandhagen.

After a frustrating year, Moraes looks to close out 2020 by getting back into the win column and re-establishing his footing in the bantamweight title chase with a victory over Font this weekend in Las Vegas.

A member of the New England Cartel team, Font is one of the most unheralded fighters on the UFC roster. A Top 15 mainstay with a 7-3 record inside the Octagon, Font has won two straight, three of his last four, and his setbacks have all come against fighters stationed ahead of him in the rankings at the time. The smooth striker wrapped up his 2019 campaign with a strong effort against Ricky Simon and is hopeful to build on that effort by delivering a comparable performance here against Moraes.

The bantamweight division might be the most compelling, competitive weight class in the UFC at the moment and the outcome of this one is bound to have an impact on how things line up in the first half of 2021.

MARCIN TYBURA VS. GREG HARDY

Heavyweight veteran Marcin Tybura puts his three-fight winning streak on the line in this one as he takes on Contender Series grad Greg Hardy.

After enduring a stretch where he managed just a single victory in five appearances, the 35-year-old Tybura has posted consecutive victories over Serghei Spivac, Maxim Grishin, and Ben Rothwell to cement his place in the heavyweight hierarchy. The Polish veteran is a durable grinder with a wealth of experience and could force his way back into the Top 15 with a victory on Saturday.

RELATED: UFC Vegas 17 Fighters On The Rise

Hardy has the chance to wrap up his sophomore season with a third straight victory and push his overall record to 8-2 with one no contest heading into Year 3. This will be his eighth fight in two years, and though he’s still a work in progress, it’s clear each time the former NFL defensive lineman steps into the Octagon that he is continuing to improve, and a victory over a vet like Tybura would be a massive feather in his cap heading into next year.

This is the kind of test every emerging talent has to pass in order to graduate to the next tier of talent in their respective division and it will be interesting to see how Hardy contends with such a savvy, seasoned opponent this weekend in Las Vegas.

GILLIAN ROBERTSON VS. TAILA SANTOS

Flyweight hopefuls that had opponents fall out at the last minute earlier this month pair off in this compelling clash as Gillian Robertson goes toe-to-toe with Taila Santos.

Robertson graduated to the UFC through Season 26 of The Ultimate Fighter with just five career fights. Since then, the 25-year-old has produced a 6-2 record, including victories over Molly McCann and Cortney Casey. The American Top Team representative scored a unanimous decision victory over Poliana Botelho on “Fight Island” last time out and continues to show improvements every time she steps into the Octagon.

Santos impressed on the All-Brazilian edition of the Contender Series in the summer of 2018 but came out on the unhappy side of a split decision result in her promotional debut six months later. Following a lengthy layoff brought on by injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic, the 27-year-old returned in July, securing her first UFC victory by posting a unanimous decision win over Molly McCann.

Both women have shown flashes of potential and room to develop into permanent fixtures in the flyweight title chase, so it will be interesting to see which one takes a major step forward towards that goal here.