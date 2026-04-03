Thomas Petersen | Trying To Set An Example

“There has been a lot of stuff that has happened in my life in these last three years: I started fighting and I work too, and it’s tough to do this, but I love it,” began Petersen, who works as a diesel mechanic and has three kids with his wife and high school sweetheart, Kori. “I love to compete, I love to compete against the best guys in the world, and that’s the high for me. This is the top of the top of the world.

“God blessed me with a beautiful wife and a family — my first kid was gonna be born two days after my LFA championship fight, so it’s been on all fronts that I’ve been learning: how to be a dad, how to be a fighter, and once you think you’ve got one kid figured out, another kid comes.”

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He laughed, his eyes beginning to well up with tears and his speech interrupted by the catch in his throat as he spoke about his family.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” he continued, shifting in his seat as the emotions started to get on top of him. “Being able to accept learning and being humble — take every lesson for what it is. ‘Win or learn’ is how I look at life. Life is gonna life and it’s gonna kick the s*** outta ya, and I don’t mean to quote Rocky Balboa here, but ‘It’s not about how hard you hit; it’s how hard you can get hit and keep going forward.’’

After an outstanding wrestling career and nearly uninterrupted march to the UFC, Petersen has struggled to find consistency at this level, having alternated between losses and wins since touching down in the Octagon for the first time. Losing is clearly a difficult pill to swallow, but that’s not what’s got him choked up.