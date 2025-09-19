Thomas Gerbasi | One of One

It was during that night in New York that a competition had officially started between him and I. He told me that I was always the last one in Vegas to file my stories (something that I didn’t even realize I was doing), but he was infamous for always sending his late on Friday night. So, over the past two years, it became a friendly game between us on who would get their stories in first.

A few weeks ago, during the event in Shanghai, I sent my story in on Thursday night, so I emailed him saying that I had won for that week. But in TG humor, he sent it back to the team last and then emailed me saying that since he filed my story last, that technically meant he won!

As I’ve tried to write other articles over the past few days, things just don’t feel the same, and I think that’s a hole that is going to be felt for many months to come. The day felt complete when I would finish a story, send it in to TG, and then he would respond with the ‘got it, thanks’ email. I’m going to miss those small email interactions the most. The funny part is, I didn’t even have TG’s phone number. We only communicated through email, and honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way, because those conversations were often the highlight of my day.