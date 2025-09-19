Thomas Gerbasi | One of One

If I’m being honest, I’m not sure how we move forward after losing someone like Thomas Gerbasi but continuing to push on is what he would want us to do.
I remember meeting him for the first time two years ago during our annual New York City show. Two colleagues and I met him at an Italian restaurant, of course, and it was a night that I’ll forever cherish. We sat there for what felt like hours, just sharing stories about our lives, but mainly it was just “TG” sharing all the crazy stories about his life and interactions. But I would give anything to go back to that night and hear all those stories again over and over. Since it was my first time meeting him, I got to hear the infamous story about his first time stepping into the boxing ring and learn about the quote heard ‘round the world: “Gerbasi was in trouble from the opening bell.”
READ: Obituary For Thomas Gerbasi
Over the past few days, we’ve spent time remembering all of our special TG moments, each of us having something different to say because he made every single one of us feel so special and appreciated. That translated into his work and every single interview he did for every athlete he spoke to.
It was during that night in New York that a competition had officially started between him and I. He told me that I was always the last one in Vegas to file my stories (something that I didn’t even realize I was doing), but he was infamous for always sending his late on Friday night. So, over the past two years, it became a friendly game between us on who would get their stories in first.
A few weeks ago, during the event in Shanghai, I sent my story in on Thursday night, so I emailed him saying that I had won for that week. But in TG humor, he sent it back to the team last and then emailed me saying that since he filed my story last, that technically meant he won!
As I’ve tried to write other articles over the past few days, things just don’t feel the same, and I think that’s a hole that is going to be felt for many months to come. The day felt complete when I would finish a story, send it in to TG, and then he would respond with the ‘got it, thanks’ email. I’m going to miss those small email interactions the most. The funny part is, I didn’t even have TG’s phone number. We only communicated through email, and honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way, because those conversations were often the highlight of my day.
I’m going to miss the photos he would send to us about why he couldn’t get to writing a story, probably because he was at Dave and Buster’s with his granddaughters or because one of them had fallen asleep on him, so, of course, no work was getting done.
When I first heard the news, my heart instantly broke for them because I knew the bond they all had together, and his role as grandpa was his favorite. But I hope they know how much of a legend their grandfather was because he truly was one. I hope they grow up hearing all the incredible stories about how much of an amazing human he was and the lasting impact he left on so many people, and I know they will because his legacy will live on forever.
I’m sad we won’t get to see you run your final New York City marathon this year. I’m sad that we won’t get our annual meeting with you in November. I’ll miss our daily email interactions, which always included random questions about an athlete’s bio every now and then (I promise we’ll make sure they stay intact).
You will be missed beyond words and there will never be another Thomas Gerbasi.
Thank you for everything TG. I wish I said it more.