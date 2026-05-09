Thomas Gerbasi Named To UFC Hall of Fame Class Of 2026

But arguably his biggest journalistic contribution was to UFC’s website, a place where week after week, month after month, and year after year, he told the stories of the men and women who stepped into the Octagon. He was guided by the mantra “tell the stories that only we can tell,” and demanded that his team do the same. Giving as much credence to a young new fighter on the early prelims as he did the most decorated of champions, Gerbasi’s words introduced the world to thousands of MMA athletes. He spent his days talking to each and every member of the UFC roster, who implicitly trusted him to tell their diverse and inspiring stories.



Beyond the printed and digital media domains, Gerbasi’s contributions extended to the entire UFC organization, making his impact in departments as varied as public relations, creative, live production, and broadcast. In short, anytime strong, credible copy about UFC was needed, Tom was the guy.



In addition to his own books and his invaluable contributions to UFC, Gerbasi’s work appeared in myriad publications, including The Ring Magazine, The Village Voice, The Independent, The Boston Herald, King, Uppercut, Women’s Boxing World, Boxing News, ESPN.com, and countless others.



Outside of combat sports, Gerbasi was an avowed family man, caring for his wife, daughter, and two young granddaughters daily. He played goalie in an organized soccer league on Sundays and ran numerous marathons in his spare time. He loved music and celebrated great cuisine.



To see a complete list of UFC athletes and fights enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame, as well as details regarding the UFC Hall of Fame format, please visit UFCHOFFAQ. For additional information, please visit UFC.com.